World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 mosquito borne diseases; ways to protect

World Mosquito Day on August 20th marks Sir Ronald Ross's 1897 discovery of mosquitoes as malaria carriers. The day raises awareness about mosquito-borne diseases

Image credits: Pixabay

Malaria

Spread by Anopheles mosquitoes, malaria causes fever and chills. Prevent it by using bed nets and antimalarial medication

Image credits: Getty

Dengue Fever

Carried by Aedes mosquitoes, dengue leads to joint pain and high fever. Prevent it by using repellents and eliminating standing water

Image credits: Getty

Zika Virus

Aedes mosquitoes transmit Zika, which causes fever and rash. Pregnant women should avoid outbreak areas and use repellent

Image credits: Getty

Chikungunya

This virus, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, causes severe joint pain. Wear long sleeves and apply insect repellent for protection

Image credits: Freepik

West Nile Virus

Carried by Culex mosquitoes, this virus can cause neurological issues. Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, and use repellent

Image credits: Freepik

Yellow Fever

Spread by Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes, this illness causes fever and liver damage. Vaccination and avoiding mosquito bites are essential

Image credits: Getty

Filariasis

Transmitted by Culex and Anopheles mosquitoes, filariasis leads to skin damage and limb swelling. Use mosquito nets and take preventive medication

Image credits: Freepik
