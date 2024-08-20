World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 mosquito borne diseases; ways to protect

Lifestyle
World Mosquito Day on August 20th marks Sir Ronald Ross's 1897 discovery of mosquitoes as malaria carriers. The day raises awareness about mosquito-borne diseases
Spread by Anopheles mosquitoes, malaria causes fever and chills. Prevent it by using bed nets and antimalarial medication
Carried by Aedes mosquitoes, dengue leads to joint pain and high fever. Prevent it by using repellents and eliminating standing water
Aedes mosquitoes transmit Zika, which causes fever and rash. Pregnant women should avoid outbreak areas and use repellent
This virus, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, causes severe joint pain. Wear long sleeves and apply insect repellent for protection
Carried by Culex mosquitoes, this virus can cause neurological issues. Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, and use repellent
Spread by Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes, this illness causes fever and liver damage. Vaccination and avoiding mosquito bites are essential
Transmitted by Culex and Anopheles mosquitoes, filariasis leads to skin damage and limb swelling. Use mosquito nets and take preventive medication