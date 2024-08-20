Struggling to put your phone down at night? Try THESE 8 tips to break the habit

Developing a phone-free evening regimen can result in better sleep and general well-being. Here are 8 useful suggestions to assist you in going without a phone at night.

In a world where screens and constant contact rule, it's becoming more and more difficult to put our phones aside when it's time to unwind and get some sleep. On the other hand, creating a phone-free nightly routine can improve overall wellbeing and sleep quality. These are 8 helpful tips to help you avoid using your phone at night.

1. Establish a digital curfew

Establish a consistent time each night to switch off your phone. In the days preceding the curfew, progressively cut back on your screen time to signal to your brain that it's time to relax.

2.Construct an external charging station for the bedroom

Charge your phone in a different room if you want to resist the need to check it right before bed. You may prevent the blue light from screens from affecting your melatonin levels, which aid in sleep, by making one easy change.

3. Create a ritual of relaxing

Take part in soothing activities that signal your body that it's time to de-stress instead of utilising your phone. Try performing some light stretching, meditation, or reading a physical book to help your body and mind get ready for sleep.

4. Make an alarm clock purchase

Instead of using the alarm on your phone, use a traditional alarm clock. This reduces the distraction of checking your phone before bed as well as the process of reading texts immediately before sleeping.

5.Establish a no-screen area

Decide to keep electronics out of your bedroom. iPads, computers, and TVs should not be used in bed since they may disrupt your sleep pattern.

6.Select traditional calm-down exercises

Rekindle your interest in classic hobbies like crossword puzzles, journaling, and gentle yoga. These activities assist in taking your focus off of screens and encourage relaxation.

7. Turn down the lights

Reduce the brightness of the lights in your home as nighttime approaches. As a result, your body produces more melatonin, which aids in the preparation of your body for sleep.



8. Consider the advantages

Remember the advantages of not using your phone immediately before bed. You might anticipate benefits including increased brain clarity, reduced digital distractions, and improved sleep.

By adding these tips to your nighttime routine, you may gradually enhance your sleep hygiene and develop a better relationship with your phone. Disconnecting from your phone before bed allows you to live in the moment, which promotes relaxation and rejuvenation. Remember that although though your health and wellbeing are very important to you, small changes you make may make a big difference in how well you sleep at night and in your day life.

