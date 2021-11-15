Did you know more screen time can push you closer to stroke risk? Here's what study reveals

It is not an exaggeration to state that today, both elements of our lives, work and pleasure, are significantly reliant on on-screen usage. The current work culture compels us to work on computer displays for extended periods, often without breaks. The proliferation of digital services and devices has reduced the world to screens, and we are addicted to them. While screen usage has grown in recent years, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused an exponential surge. Increased screen usage began to affect our mental and physical health, resulting in eye strain, neck discomfort, anxiety, obesity, and other health concerns.

If a new medical study is believed, more screen time puts the risk of strokes closer. The study, published in the American Stroke Association's Stroke Journal, found that persons under the age of 60 with more significant screen usage were more likely to have a stroke than physically active ones. According to the findings, a single hour of screen usage can reduce a person's life expectancy by 22 minutes and increase their risk of heart disease and cancer. Another study from the United Kingdom found a link between stroke and screen use.

It was discovered that if a person used a screen for more than two hours, the chances of having a stroke increased. If continuous screen use lasted more than two hours, it was classified as addiction, which increased the risk of stroke by 20%. The findings are undoubtedly concerning, as screen use, particularly for children, has been increasing. The youthful generation is notorious for being addicted to the screens of their mobile phones and computers, which may lead to unwanted health problems. The blue light emitted by screens lowers Melatonin synthesis, the hormone secreted at night that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. This disrupts the body's pattern and makes it difficult for people to wake up on time.

To tackle the issue, reduce your screen time by taking frequent breaks during work and otherwise. One can incorporate physical activities into your routine and start off with morning; even walks and some yoga will surely help you towards better health.

