Know the correct time to sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases? Details inside

After all, the proverb "early to bed, early to wake..." appears to have some validity to it. Researchers discovered that sleeping between 10 and 11 pm may be associated with excellent cardiovascular health. It was published in a study titled 'Accelerometer-derived sleep onset timing and cardiovascular disease incidence: a UK Biobank cohort study' in the European Heart Journal. The onsite sleep times (SOTs) and waking times of 88,026 individuals were gathered for the study during seven days. Their cardiovascular health was then tracked for seven years. As many as 3,172 of the individuals eventually experienced cardiac problems.

The SOTs were obtained using an accelerometer, a wristwatch-like device that the subjects consented to wear. SOTs before 10 pm and after 11 pm were shown to be related to an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, particularly among women. Participants with SOTs after midnight had the most significant incidence of CVD.

Previous research has linked sleep health to other CVD concerns such as hypertension and obesity, but this is one of the few studies that focus on circadian rhythm and its relevance in heart health.

Though the study mainly focused on data from the White British population, comparable studies may help comprehend the CVD burden among South Asians, who tend to die from heart disease at a younger age. According to the Indian Heart Association, the rate of heart disease among Indians and South Asians is double that of the western world's national averages.