  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these 10 foods

     An unhealthy lifestyle, stress, unhealthy eating habits and many other factors can cause high blood pressure.

    Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these foods
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 10:27 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    High blood pressure is a health issue that has been affecting more and more people today. An unhealthy lifestyle, stress, unhealthy eating habits and many other factors can cause high blood pressure. It is essential to control blood pressure early. Otherwise, it may lead to many other serious health problems. It can also cause diseases such as heart attack and kidney disease. Here are some foods that people with high blood pressure should avoid:

    Salt

    Salt tops the list of foods that people with high blood pressure should avoid. Sodium increases the amount of fluid in the blood. It increases blood pressure. Do not add salt to your diet if you have high blood pressure. Adding salt is not healthy for someone with high blood pressure. 

    Pizza

    The amount of salt in the pizza is amazing. A medium-sized pizza may contain about 3,500 milligrams of sodium. It is best to make pizza at home without salt.

    Potato chips

    Potato chips are another essential food in the list of foods to avoid high blood pressure. Its high sodium content raises blood pressure and causes them to gain weight and worsen the heart's health. 

    Processed meat

    Processed meat contains excessive amounts of sodium, but they are usually very fatty and detrimental to overall health. Studies show that eating processed meat increases the risk of developing dementia. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating processed meat increases the risk of developing the disease by 44 per cent.

    Sugar

    People with high blood pressure are advised to monitor their blood sugar levels. Studies in people with diabetes show some link between high sugar consumption and increased blood pressure. Even if you do not have diabetes, you should avoid adding sugar to your diet. Avoid soft drinks and canned fruits in syrup. 

    Pickles

    Pickles are a good touch with everything, including biryani. But pickles with a high salt content should be avoided by people with high blood pressure.

    Soft drinks 

    Sugary drinks can cause weight gain and high blood pressure. It should be avoided in regular consumption. Research shows that sugary drinks increase cholesterol levels and lower HDL (good) cholesterol levels in the body. This increases the risk of heart disease. 

    Cheese

    Cheese is a food with very high sodium content. Some cheeses, such as American cheese and blue cheese, contain about 300 milligrams of sodium per ounce. People with high blood pressure should also avoid this.

    Caffeine

    Caffeine can cause very high blood pressure. Doctors also say that reducing caffeine consumption in people with high blood pressure is suitable for their health.

    Ketchup

    Ketchup is one of the richest sources of salt. One tablespoon of ketchup contains 190 mg of sodium. Experts point out that too much salt in ketchup can cause high blood pressure.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New study finds Covid-19 variant in cats and dogs, but do not distance your pet just yet

    New study finds Covid-19 variant in cats and dogs, but do not distance your pet just yet

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2021: Minutes can save lives

    World Stroke Day 2021: Minutes can save lives

    Video Icon
    Why are breast cancer cases on the rise among 20 to 30 year old women? (EXCLUSIVE) RCB

    Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Why are breast cancer cases on the rise among 20 to 30 year old women?

    Video Icon
    Menstrual Cramps: When They Are Not Normal - vpn

    Menstrual Cramps: When They Are Not Normal

    Video Icon
    US surgeons successfully attach pig kidney to a human

    Big breakthrough! US surgeons successfully attach pig kidney to a human

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    motorbike crashes into shop in Telangana - gps

    SHOCKING: Watch motorbike crashes into shop in Telangana

    Video Icon
    Did Mahesh Bhatt throw chappal at Kangana Ranaut? Here's what sister Rangoli tweeted RCB

    Did Mahesh Bhatt throw chappal at Kangana Ranaut? Here's what sister Rangoli tweeted (Throwback Thursday)

    Video Icon
    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot-dnm

    Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella speaks on booster dose after 6 months of 2nd Covaxin shot

    Video Icon
    GIIAS 2021 Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept

    GIIAS 2021: Honda set to launch new mid-size SUV concept today

    Video Icon
    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more RCB

    Is Kangana Ranaut in love and getting married? Actress talks about special someone in her life and more

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon
    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ Study

    Nearly a third of millennials in United States identify as LGBTQ: Study

    Video Icon
    Abu Dhabi issues new rules law on marriage divorce inheritance child custody for non Muslims

    Decoded: Abu Dhabi's new laws on civil marriage, divorce, child custody for non-Muslims

    Video Icon