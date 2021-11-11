Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these 10 foods

An unhealthy lifestyle, stress, unhealthy eating habits and many other factors can cause high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is a health issue that has been affecting more and more people today. An unhealthy lifestyle, stress, unhealthy eating habits and many other factors can cause high blood pressure. It is essential to control blood pressure early. Otherwise, it may lead to many other serious health problems. It can also cause diseases such as heart attack and kidney disease. Here are some foods that people with high blood pressure should avoid:

Salt

Salt tops the list of foods that people with high blood pressure should avoid. Sodium increases the amount of fluid in the blood. It increases blood pressure. Do not add salt to your diet if you have high blood pressure. Adding salt is not healthy for someone with high blood pressure.

Pizza

The amount of salt in the pizza is amazing. A medium-sized pizza may contain about 3,500 milligrams of sodium. It is best to make pizza at home without salt.

Potato chips

Potato chips are another essential food in the list of foods to avoid high blood pressure. Its high sodium content raises blood pressure and causes them to gain weight and worsen the heart's health.

Processed meat

Processed meat contains excessive amounts of sodium, but they are usually very fatty and detrimental to overall health. Studies show that eating processed meat increases the risk of developing dementia. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, eating processed meat increases the risk of developing the disease by 44 per cent.

Sugar

People with high blood pressure are advised to monitor their blood sugar levels. Studies in people with diabetes show some link between high sugar consumption and increased blood pressure. Even if you do not have diabetes, you should avoid adding sugar to your diet. Avoid soft drinks and canned fruits in syrup.

Pickles

Pickles are a good touch with everything, including biryani. But pickles with a high salt content should be avoided by people with high blood pressure.

Soft drinks

Sugary drinks can cause weight gain and high blood pressure. It should be avoided in regular consumption. Research shows that sugary drinks increase cholesterol levels and lower HDL (good) cholesterol levels in the body. This increases the risk of heart disease.

Cheese

Cheese is a food with very high sodium content. Some cheeses, such as American cheese and blue cheese, contain about 300 milligrams of sodium per ounce. People with high blood pressure should also avoid this.

Caffeine

Caffeine can cause very high blood pressure. Doctors also say that reducing caffeine consumption in people with high blood pressure is suitable for their health.

Ketchup

Ketchup is one of the richest sources of salt. One tablespoon of ketchup contains 190 mg of sodium. Experts point out that too much salt in ketchup can cause high blood pressure.