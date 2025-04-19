- Home
Pop icon Katy Perry may have touched the edge of space for just a few minutes, but what awaited her return was not mere applause but an avalanche of wild, unhinged conspiracy theories.
Blue Origin’s all-female spaceflight
Perry, alongside five other high-profile women, soared aboard Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission, reaching an altitude of 66.5 miles before returning to Earth in an 11-minute suborbital flight. Despite the mission being meticulously documented and live-streamed, the internet swiftly descended into a storm of allegations, questioning the authenticity of the space trip.
A satanic ritual
The mission patch worn by Perry and the five other women was designed by Blue Origin and featured key symbols representing each of the crew members.
However, conspiracy theories claimed the design was the figure of a demonic creature, Baphomet.
'Fake hand' in the capsule
What looked like a suspiciously fake hand in the capsule, according to eagle-eyed netizens. Screenshots quickly made rounds online, with many claiming it was a prop to simulate movement in zero gravity.
Katy Perry's hair in space
Observers also scrutinized Katy Perry’s hair, which, they argued, didn’t float the way it should in microgravity. They compared it with footage of NASA astronaut Suni Williams aboard the ISS, where her hair defied gravity in every direction—unlike Perry’s allegedly tame locks.
The door gaffe
After the capsule touched down, Jeff Bezos ceremoniously used a specialized tool to unseal the hatch and welcome the triumphant crew. However, footage moments earlier appeared to show the same door being opened from inside the capsule—only to be hastily shut.
This apparent inconsistency quickly touted as “definitive proof” that the mission was choreographed on Earth. The core of their argument? Pressurized spacecraft aren’t supposed to have doors operable from the inside by civilians. In traditional missions—like the recent return of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams—a technical crew labors outside the capsule to unlock and open the hatch.
Katy Perry's kiss to Earth
Katy Perry also put on a show by immediately kissing the dirt after spending just three minutes in space. Skeptics immediately called foul, branding the launch a 'Hollywood fake' with 'the worst CGI any of these fake space agencies has produced.'