Since its first crewed mission in 2021, Blue Origin has sent 58 people into space, including several celebrities and private citizens.
Blue Origin’s all-female spaceflight
Pop icon Katy Perry alongside five other high-profile women, soared aboard Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission, reaching an altitude of 66.5 miles before returning to Earth in an 11-minute suborbital flight.
Public interest in civilian spaceflight
The 11-minute suborbital trip, which took place from a launch site in West Texas, has garnered widespread attention not only for its all-female crew but also for reigniting public interest in civilian spaceflight. Since its first crewed mission in 2021, Blue Origin has sent 58 people into space, including several celebrities and private citizens.
How to book trip on Blue Origin?
For those interested in replicating the experience, Blue Origin has an open reservation
system available on its official website.Reservation form – Prospective passengers must visit Blue Origin’s website and access the reservation form.
Personal details – Applicants must submit basic personal information including name, address, and birth year.
Self-description – A written self-description of up to 500 words must also be submitted, possibly to assess passenger background or interest.
Eligibility criteria for Blue Origin spaceflight
Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be considered for a commercial spaceflight with Blue Origin. There is no publicly listed requirement related to physical fitness or health screening at the reservation stage, although further evaluations may follow during preflight preparations.
Cost of a Blue Origin space trip
The price of booking a Blue Origin flight remains undisclosed for most passengers.However, the company notes on its website that a refundable deposit of $150,000 is required to initiate the order process. In 2021, one seat was auctioned for $28 million for Blue Origin's first crewed flight.
Blue Origin offers free trips
In some cases, Blue Origin offers free trips to selected individuals, especially highprofile guests. Previous examples include Star Trek actor William Shatner and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, both of whom reportedly flew without charge.