A heartwarming video from Bali, Indonesia, has left social media users smiling after a pet cat appeared to "help" its owners deal with a rain leak in the most adorable way possible.

The now-viral clip shows the feline, named Sima, perched on a windowsill as rainwater seeps into the house during a heavy downpour. Instead of watching the water collect, the cat repeatedly licks the droplets from the wet surface, seemingly trying to clean up the leak one tongue swipe at a time.

The video was filmed by the cat's owner, Vera Startseva, who shared the amusing moment online. Joking about her pet's unexpected housekeeping skills, she captioned the post by saying that the cat was "saving us from the flood" and added that Sima helps the family in many ways.

While the cat's efforts were unlikely to stop the leak, the clip quickly won over viewers, many of whom praised Sima's dedication and playful personality. Social media users flooded the comments with jokes, calling the feline the "employee of the month," "the cutest plumber ever," and "the hardest-working cat in Bali."

Animal videos frequently dominate social media feeds, but Sima's earnest attempt to tackle a household problem has struck a special chord with viewers, offering a light-hearted reminder that pets often surprise their owners in the most unexpected ways.

Whether the cat truly believed it was helping or was simply enjoying fresh rainwater, one thing is certain—the adorable moment has become another internet favorite, proving once again that cats have an unmatched ability to entertain.