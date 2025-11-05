Image Credit : AFP

Beyond Cebu, the typhoon's impact was felt across multiple regions of the Philippines, with the Office of Civil Defense reporting that nearly 340,000 individuals were affected. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council documented the scope of the disaster, with 133,554 people affected in Western Visayas, 29,160 in Eastern Visayas, 11,140 in Central Visayas, 11,100 in Caraga, 2,144 in Mimaropa, and 428 in the Negros Island Region. Additional fatalities were reported outside of Cebu, including one death in Panglao, Bohol, an elderly villager who drowned in floodwaters in Southern Leyte, two deaths in separate storm-related incidents in Capiz and Antique, and one person who died after a boat capsized in Maguindanao del Sur. The major causes of death were drowning and being struck by falling trees. Transportation systems across the archipelago were severely disrupted. At least 138 flights were cancelled, affecting approximately 16,000 passengers. The Philippine Coast Guard reported that 4,704 people, 1,649 rolling cargoes, and 1,643 maritime vessels were stranded or seeking shelter in 104 ports throughout the country. Two ships collided with each other in the port of Jolo, Sulu, adding to the maritime chaos. Critical infrastructure suffered extensive damage, with the entire service area of Negros Power in Negros Occidental, including Bacolod, losing electricity and affecting 250,000 customers. Power outages were also reported in Dinagat Islands, Southern Leyte where a province-wide outage occurred, seven municipalities in Antique, and two towns in Surigao del Norte.