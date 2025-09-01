Image Credit : our own

On social media platform X, the US Embassy wrote: “The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights -- a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople.”

The embassy also amplified remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.”

The outreach, observers noted, sounded unusually warm given the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive against Indian exports.