THIS is the ONLY country where NO children are born! Check out HERE

Country with no births

Children are born in every country in this world. But there is one country in the world where not a single child is born. This is a small European country with a zero birth rate in terms of area and population. Only 825 people live here. Spread over an area of just 0.44 sq km, Vatican City is a small city located within Rome, Italy

Zero birth rate

Vatican City is also the only country in the world with a zero birth rate. That is, no one is born here. Due to the very small population, there are no health systems, medical centers, or hospitals. That is, all patients must access hospitals and medical facilities outside the Vatican walls in Rome for care. There is only one pharmacy in Vatican City, which provides essential service not only to Vatican locals but also to tourists. It is located in the Belvedere Palace and is open to the public. Fatebenefratelli Friar Eusebio Ludwig Fraenmen, who ran the nearby pharmacy, accepted the responsibility of providing medicines to the Pope and Cardinals residing in the Vatican in 187

How to get citizenship?

Those wishing to immigrate to Vatican City must have citizenship approved by the Pope or a papal official. Vatican citizenship is granted on a 'jus officii' basis, meaning that a person becomes a citizen of the Vatican when appointed to work during the Holy See. Their citizenship expires when their appointment ends. However, some do not accept this, some people are posting on social media that thousands of children are still being born there

Are children born?

Some say that many births took place in St. Peter's Square, in the belief that in ancient times women would "be protected from the natural intrigues there" and that they would often receive Christian charity from visitors or priests. There are also families living in the Vatican, for example, the families of some Swiss Guards. Some of these wives may have given birth to children on Vatican grounds in the old days

First Vatican City baby's name

Another user shared a clipping from The Evening News from San Jose, California, which read, "The first Vatican City baby's name is Pius. Vatican City, June 19 (AP). The first child born in the new papal state is named Pio (Pius). He is the son of a papal employee." A third person mentioned that a homeless woman gave birth in St. Peter's Square in 2016, noting that the incident took place beyond the Vatican border

