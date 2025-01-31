THIS is the country where GOLD is CHEAPEST in the World; It is not USA or Dubai

The cheapest gold in the world is found in Bhutan, where there is no tax on gold. Indians can travel to Bhutan without a visa and buy gold at low prices

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Jan 31, 2025, 9:13 PM IST

Cheapest Gold in the World

Gold, a precious metal, varies in price globally. Bhutan, India's neighbor, offers the cheapest gold prices

budget 2025
article_image2

Why is Gold Cheaper in Bhutan?

Bhutan boasts the world's cheapest gold due to zero taxes and low import duties. Indians can buy gold in Bhutan 5-10% cheaper than in Dubai, with visa-free access

article_image3

How to Buy Gold in Bhutan?

Tourists must stay in a certified hotel and purchase gold in US dollars. Visitors must pay the SDF (approx. ₹1,200-1,800/day for Indians)

budget 2025

