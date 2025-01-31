THIS is the country where GOLD is CHEAPEST in the World; It is not USA or Dubai
The cheapest gold in the world is found in Bhutan, where there is no tax on gold. Indians can travel to Bhutan without a visa and buy gold at low prices
Cheapest Gold in the World
Gold, a precious metal, varies in price globally. Bhutan, India's neighbor, offers the cheapest gold prices
Why is Gold Cheaper in Bhutan?
Bhutan boasts the world's cheapest gold due to zero taxes and low import duties. Indians can buy gold in Bhutan 5-10% cheaper than in Dubai, with visa-free access
How to Buy Gold in Bhutan?
Tourists must stay in a certified hotel and purchase gold in US dollars. Visitors must pay the SDF (approx. ₹1,200-1,800/day for Indians)