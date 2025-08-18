Image Credit : Getty

The fires have not only consumed forests and farmland but also claimed lives. In Spain alone, four people have died. Among them was a Romanian worker who perished while trying to protect horses at a riding school near Madrid, as well as several volunteer firefighters in Castile and Leon. In neighbouring Portugal, two more deaths have been confirmed, including a firefighter killed in a road accident and a former mayor who died while battling flames in the eastern town of Guarda.

For ordinary people, the experience has been terrifying. In the Galician province of Ourense, entire landscapes have been reduced to ashen forests and blackened soil. Homes stand gutted, and smoke so thick it forces people to wear masks hangs over the region.

One 75-year-old woman in O Barco de Valdeorras summed up the collective fear and disbelief:

“In my 75 years, I truly mean it, I have never experienced anything like this before.”

Another resident, standing guard over his house with nothing more than a hosepipe, compared the wildfire to a natural disaster of unimaginable scale:

“It came from below and it was like a hurricane. The good thing was that in two minutes it headed up and it didn’t stay here long. If not, our house would have been burnt, it would not have survived.”