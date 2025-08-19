Image Credit : Getty

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda signed a U.S.-brokered peace agreement at the White House in June, aiming to end years of cross-border conflict that displaced millions.

Trump hailed it as “a new chapter of hope and opportunity, harmony, prosperity and peace.”

But the deal has faced immediate challenges. The Congolese army and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels accuse each other of breaking the truce with new attacks and troop movements, raising doubts about how long the calm will last.