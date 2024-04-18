Singapore's Changi no longer at top spot, Is India in the list? Check full list of world's top 20 airports

The prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards, often dubbed the Oscars of the airport industry, have long been dominated by a tight race between Singapore Changi, one of the busiest passenger hubs for south east Asia, and Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

The two front-runners in the competition to be named "world's best airport" in recent years have been Singapore Changi and Hamad International in Doha. This year the title has switched, with 12-time winner Singapore being edged out of the top spot by its Middle Eastern rival in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024.



Seoul Incheon, which was also crowned 2024's most family-friendly airport, placed third in a strong Asian performance, while Haneda and Narita in Tokyo came in fourth and fifth. Hong Kong airport saw a significant boost, up 22 positions to 11th place after the city shook off its Covid-19 hangover and passenger numbers rose.



Airport-Survey

US airports were conspicuously absent from the top of the chart once more, with Seattle-Tacoma dropping six spots to number 24. Europe maintained its impressive performance, with Istanbul, Munich, Zurich, and Paris Charles de Gaulle all keeping their spots in the top 10. "This year HIA celebrates its milestone 10th year of operations and we are truly honored that passengers have voted us Best Airport in the World for a third time," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Al Meer.

Here's a full list of world's best airports of 2024: 1. Doha Hamad

2. Singapore Changi

3. Seoul Incheon

4. Tokyo Haneda

5. Tokyo Narita

6. Paris CDG

7. Dubai

8. Munich

9. Zurich

10. Istanbul

11. Hong Kong

12. Rome Fiumicino

13. Vienna

14. Helsinki-Vantaa

15.Madrid-Barajas

16. Centrair Nagoya

17. Vancouver

18. Kansai

19. Melbourne

20. Copenhagen