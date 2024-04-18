Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Singapore's Changi no longer at top spot, Is India in the list? Check full list of world's top 20 airports

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    The prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards, often dubbed the Oscars of the airport industry, have long been dominated by a tight race between Singapore Changi, one of the busiest passenger hubs for south east Asia, and Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

    article_image1

    The two front-runners in the competition to be named "world's best airport" in recent years have been Singapore Changi and Hamad International in Doha.

    This year the title has switched, with 12-time winner Singapore being edged out of the top spot by its Middle Eastern rival in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024.
     

    article_image2

    Seoul Incheon, which was also crowned 2024's most family-friendly airport, placed third in a strong Asian performance, while Haneda and Narita in Tokyo came in fourth and fifth.

    Hong Kong airport saw a significant boost, up 22 positions to 11th place after the city shook off its Covid-19 hangover and passenger numbers rose.
     

    article_image3

    

    US airports were conspicuously absent from the top of the chart once more, with Seattle-Tacoma dropping six spots to number 24.

    Europe maintained its impressive performance, with Istanbul, Munich, Zurich, and Paris Charles de Gaulle all keeping their spots in the top 10.

    "This year HIA celebrates its milestone 10th year of operations and we are truly honored that passengers have voted us Best Airport in the World for a third time," said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Badr Al Meer.

    article_image4

    Here's a full list of world's best airports of 2024:

    1. Doha Hamad
    2. Singapore Changi
    3. Seoul Incheon
    4. Tokyo Haneda
    5. Tokyo Narita
    6. Paris CDG
    7. Dubai 
    8. Munich
    9. Zurich
    10. Istanbul

    article_image5

    11. Hong Kong 
    12. Rome Fiumicino 
    13. Vienna 
    14. Helsinki-Vantaa 
    15.Madrid-Barajas 
    16. Centrair Nagoya 
    17. Vancouver
    18. Kansai
    19. Melbourne
    20. Copenhagen

