Dashcam footage from the Bondi Beach shooting shows an elderly couple bravely attempting to stop a gunman before being fatally shot. Police have termed the attack a terror incident, with multiple deaths and injuries reported.

Newly surfaced dashcam footage has revealed the harrowing final moments of a couple killed during the deadly Bondi shooting, highlighting their extraordinary courage in the face of danger. The video shows the pair attempting to stop an armed attacker, choosing to confront the threat rather than flee, an act that has drawn widespread admiration and grief.

The couple, identified as Boris Gurman, 69, and his wife Sofia, 61, lost their lives while trying to protect others during the attack, which authorities have described as a targeted act of terror. Their actions have been widely reported, including by the BBC, as powerful examples of selfless bravery amid chaos.

Dashcam Video Shows Struggle With Gunman

Footage captured by a passing vehicle’s dashcam shows Boris Gurman physically engaging with one of the alleged attackers. In the video, he is seen wrestling the firearm away from the gunman, forcing both men onto the road.

Gurman then appears to regain his footing and strike the attacker with the seized weapon. Investigators believe the assailant subsequently accessed another firearm, which was used to fatally shoot both Boris and Sofia.

Family Pays Tribute to Their Courage

In a statement released by the family, they said the couple instinctively acted to protect others, even at great personal risk.

“While nothing can ease the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, we feel immense pride in their bravery and selflessness,” the statement read. “This moment reflects exactly who they were — people who always tried to help others without hesitation,” they added.

The family said Boris and Sofia had been married for 34 years and were deeply devoted to each other and their loved ones.

Remembered as Kind, Selfless Members of the Community

According to relatives, Boris was a retired mechanic known for his generosity and quiet strength, while Sofia worked at Australia Post and was cherished by her colleagues and neighbours.

“They lived simple, honest lives and treated everyone with warmth and respect. They were the heart of our family, and their loss has left an immeasurable void,” the family said.

Witnesses Describe Boris Gurman as a Hero

Several witnesses who saw the incident unfold described Boris Gurman as a hero. The owner of the dashcam footage told Reuters that he did not attempt to escape but instead ran directly towards the danger.

“He charged straight at the gunman, using all his strength to fight and disarm him,” she said. “Seeing him collapse after being shot was heartbreaking.”

Another eyewitness told local broadcaster 9News that Gurman’s actions came at the very start of the attack.

“He put himself in the line of fire when bullets were already flying,” the witness said. “Everyone needs to know what he tried to do.”

Attack Described as Terror Incident

Police have classified the Bondi attack as a terrorist incident, stating that it targeted the Jewish community during an event marking the first day of Hanukkah.

According to reports, including coverage by the BBC, at least 15 people were killed in the shooting. The victims ranged in age from 10 to 87 and included a child, a British-born rabbi, a retired police officer and a Holocaust survivor.

Dozens Injured, Some Critical

Authorities confirmed that at least 22 people remain hospitalised following the attack, with nine listed in critical condition. Emergency services and investigators continue to examine the sequence of events and any security lapses surrounding the incident.

Another Bystander Also Hailed a Hero

Earlier in the week, another bystander, Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, was praised for his bravery after confronting one of the attackers and managing to wrestle away a gun. He was shot multiple times but survived and has since undergone surgery.

Speaking to BBC Arabic, his father said Ahmed acted purely out of conscience. “He saw women and children injured and bleeding on the street and could not stand by,” he said.