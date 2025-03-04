Radars, howitzers, rockets, tanks, choppers and more: Breakdown of US military aid to Ukraine since 2022

The US has provided $65.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine since 2022, but future assistance remains uncertain under Trump’s administration.

The United States has supplied $65.9 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022. However, future support is now uncertain after Donald Trump ordered a pause on assistance to Kyiv on Monday. The aid package was initially approved by then-President Joe Biden, who reaffirmed what the State Department described as America’s “unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Trump’s unexpected policy shift has now cast doubt on continued US military aid. Below is a breakdown of key military assistance delivered to Ukraine, based on a State Department report from January 20.

Air Defense Amid relentless Russian air attacks, Washington has supplied Kyiv with increasingly advanced air defense systems, including three Patriot surface-to-air missile batteries. European allies have also contributed similar systems to bolster Ukraine’s defenses. Additional support includes 12 NASAMS, HAWK systems with munitions, and over 3,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. To enhance their effectiveness, the US has also provided 21 air surveillance radars and integration equipment to connect Western launchers and missiles with Ukraine’s defense systems.

Missiles and Mortars The US has provided Ukraine with over 200 155mm howitzers, along with three million artillery rounds, 72 105mm howitzers with an additional million rounds, and nearly 700,000 mortars. To strengthen Ukraine’s firepower, more than 40 HIMARS rocket launchers—mounted on light armored vehicles—were delivered with their corresponding munitions. Additionally, Washington supplied over 10,000 Javelin anti-tank missiles, which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the early days of the war. The aid package also included more than 120,000 other anti-vehicle weapons and 10,000 TOW anti-tank missiles. For infantry support, Ukraine received over 500 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades.

Tanks, Choppers While the Pentagon has refrained from sending combat aircraft to Kyiv, the Biden administration supplied 20 Soviet-designed Mi-17 military helicopters, along with various drone models. After prolonged delays, Washington also delivered 31 Abrams tanks—its most advanced heavy tanks—starting in January 2023, along with 45 Soviet-designed T-72B tanks. The State Department’s aid list further includes 300 Bradley fighting vehicles, 1,300 armored personnel carriers, over 5,000 Humvee military vehicles, and 300 armored ambulances. Additionally, the US provided more than 100 patrol boats, coastal defense systems, Claymore mines, satellite communication systems, night vision goggles, and over 100,000 sets of body armor.

What Happens Next? The figures above reflect US military aid commitments as of January 20, the final hours of the Biden administration. While the Pentagon has continued to send “critical munitions” approved by the previous government—including anti-tank weapons and artillery rounds—Trump’s recent decision to halt new aid packages casts uncertainty over future support. The policy shift has sparked concern in both Washington and Kyiv, as European allies look to reassess their own commitments. The potential reduction in US military support could significantly impact Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against the ongoing Russian invasion, leaving the country increasingly reliant on European partners. With Trump’s return to office signaling a major reassessment of US foreign policy priorities, all eyes remain on Washington to see whether further aid to Ukraine will resume—or be permanently curtailed.

