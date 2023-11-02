PHOTOS: Israeli soldiers penetrate Hamas defences, inch closer to Gaza city

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their operations in Gaza, successfully eliminating numerous terrorists during their ongoing ground offensive. They have targeted various sites, including weapons manufacturing facilities, anti-tank missile launch positions, and drone launch sites.

    Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers have intensified their operations in Gaza, aiming to eliminate Hamas terrorists. On the 27th day of their ground offensive, the IDF reported the successful elimination of over a dozen terrorists as part of their ongoing mission in Gaza. 

    The IDF has been actively targeting various Hamas sites in Gaza, including weapons facilities, anti-tank missile launch positions, and drone launch sites.

    The Golani Infantry Brigade, engaged in 'prolonged battles', faced Hamas terrorists who fired missiles, set off explosives, and threw grenades. 

    The Golani troops effectively countered these threats, aided by artillery and tank support. Additionally, they coordinated airstrikes and missile strikes by the Navy.

    Meanwhile, the Nahal Infantry Brigade encountered another group of Hamas terrorists who opened fire on them. The IDF swiftly directed an aircraft to eliminate this terrorist cell.

    Despite challenges, the Israeli forces have breached the initial line of Hamas defense and are advancing towards Gaza City. However, 17 soldiers have lost their lives in this operation so far.

    The IDF emphasized the importance of meticulous planning, accurate intelligence, and coordinated attacks, involving land, air, and sea forces, in overcoming the initial defense lines of the Hamas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, as noted by Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

