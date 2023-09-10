Morocco Earthquake: Death toll crosses 2000; Red Cross says response could require months, if not years

Morocco declared three days of national mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast on all public buildings. Morocco's armed forces have mobilized helicopters, drones, search and rescue teams, a field hospital, and a makeshift surgical hospital under King Mohammed VI's guidance to locate and assist survivors

Image: Search and Rescue team operations continue around the debris of buildings after an earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco. Photograph: Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Moroccan earthquake's toll has now reached 2,012 fatalities, with 2,059 reported injuries, including 1,404 individuals in critical condition, according to Moroccan state TV. The interior ministry released this grim update, noting that the highest number of casualties occurred in Al Haouz province, where 1,293 lives were lost, and Taroudant, with 452 casualties. The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck on Friday, was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, approximately 70 kilometers south of Marrakech. Al Haouz is renowned for its picturesque villages nestled in the High Atlas Mountains.



Image: Search and Rescue team operations continue around the debris of buildings after an earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco. Photograph: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) anticipates that responding to Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades could require months, if not years. Dr Hossam Elsharkawi, Regional Director of the Middle East and North Africa for the IFRC, emphasized the extensive duration of the response effort, noting that it might extend for many months, if not years.

Image: Remains of buildings damaged in the earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco. Photograph: Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In response to the catastrophe, Morocco declared three days of national mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast on all public buildings. King Mohammed VI directed government officials to ensure the distribution of essential supplies to those affected and the reinforcement of search and rescue teams in the affected regions. He also called for the swift resumption of public services.

Image: People inspect damages in Marrakesh following the powerful earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco. Photograph: Khadija Benabbou/picture alliance via Getty Images

Morocco's armed forces have mobilized helicopters, drones, search and rescue teams, a field hospital, and a makeshift surgical hospital under King Mohammed VI's guidance to locate and assist survivors of the earthquake. In a remarkable display of solidarity, Algeria, despite severing diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021, offered to open its airspace for humanitarian and medical flights to aid in the earthquake relief efforts. Algeria's presidency expressed readiness to provide humanitarian assistance and offer all available resources to support Morocco if requested.

Image: Damage is seen in Marrakesh following the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco. Photograph: Khadija Benabbou/picture alliance via Getty Images

The seismic event's impact was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, as reported by the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria's Civil Defence agency, which manages emergency response. The US Geological Survey initially registered the quake at a magnitude of 6.8, occurring at 11:11 p.m. (22:11 GMT) with several seconds of shaking. A magnitude 4.9 aftershock was recorded 19 minutes later. This earthquake took place at a relatively shallow depth, at the intersection of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it particularly perilous.