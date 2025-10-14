Image Credit : Getty

For weeks, Madagascar’s streets have echoed with the chants of thousands of young voices demanding change. They are angry, determined, and tired of waiting for a better tomorrow. And now, their voices have toppled another government.

After youth-led uprisings in Bangladesh and Nepal, Madagascar has become the latest country swept up in a wave of Gen Z-driven unrest that is reshaping the global political landscape.

President Andry Rajoelina, 51, who first seized power in a 2009 coup, is said to have fled the country after parts of the army joined the demonstrators. According to Reuters, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, the opposition leader in Madagascar’s parliament, confirmed that Rajoelina “left the country on Sunday after parts of the army joined the protesters.”

“We called the staff of the presidency and they confirmed that he left the country,” Randrianasoloniaiko said. Rajoelina’s exact location remains unknown.