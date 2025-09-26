Image Credit : Asianet News

When the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor earlier this year, it didn’t just neutralise multiple terror training camps across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan; it shook the very foundations of Islamabad's terror machinery. For decades, organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) thrived in these areas under the patronage of the Pakistani deep state.

But with Indian strikes laying waste to their traditional strongholds—Bhimber-Barnala, Gulpur Kotli, Muridke and Shwai Nala—Pakistan’s terror outfits have quietly shifted base deeper into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Now, disturbing fresh evidence has emerged: Lashkar-e-Taiba is constructing a brand-new terror training and residential centre in Lower Dir, just 47 km from the Afghan border.