- Home
- World
- Inside Lashkar-e-Taiba's New Terror Hub in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan's Dirty Double Game Exposed (WATCH)
Inside Lashkar-e-Taiba's New Terror Hub in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan's Dirty Double Game Exposed (WATCH)
Lashkar-e-Taiba is secretly building a massive terror training centre in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Operation Sindoor destroyed its PoK bases. Backed by Pakistan’s Army, this exposes Islamabad’s “good vs bad terror” policy.
Operation Sindoor and Pakistan’s Shifting Terror Landscape
When the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor earlier this year, it didn’t just neutralise multiple terror training camps across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan; it shook the very foundations of Islamabad's terror machinery. For decades, organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) thrived in these areas under the patronage of the Pakistani deep state.
But with Indian strikes laying waste to their traditional strongholds—Bhimber-Barnala, Gulpur Kotli, Muridke and Shwai Nala—Pakistan’s terror outfits have quietly shifted base deeper into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).
Now, disturbing fresh evidence has emerged: Lashkar-e-Taiba is constructing a brand-new terror training and residential centre in Lower Dir, just 47 km from the Afghan border.
The Birth of Markaz Jihad-e-Aqsa
Satellite imagery and ground visuals dated 22 September 2025 confirm the rapid rise of a sprawling LeT camp in Kumban Maidan, Lower Dir district. Called Markaz Jihad-e-Aqsa, the under-construction facility already has its first-floor frame complete with work underway on an RCC roof.
The camp spans 4,643 square feet, located strategically beside the newly built Jamia Ahle Sunnah mosque, a textbook example of LeT’s notorious practice of masking terror infrastructure under religious institutions.
The Men Behind the Terror Factory
At the helm of this new centre is Nasr Javed—a veteran LeT operative and co-mastermind of the 2006 Hyderabad blasts. For over a decade (2004–2015), Javed ran LeT’s infamous Dulai training camp in PoK. Today, he also operates with the LeT’s fundraising arm, Khidmat-e-Khalq (previously the banned Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation).
The camp’s doctrinal training will be overseen by Muhammad Yasin (alias Bilal Bhai), while operational weapon instruction is being handled by Anas ullah Khan, a product of LeT’s Garhi Habibullah camp.
This triumvirate underscores the seriousness of the project: Pakistan is not experimenting, it is rebuilding LeT’s backbone after India’s strikes.
After JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen, now the Lashkar-e-Taiba is constructing its Training Centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The terrorist organisations in Pakistan are moving away from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab, to KPK, likely to avoid future Indian strikes. pic.twitter.com/z9ORRbHH3j
— Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) September 26, 2025
New Terror Curriculum: Reviving the Fidayeen
Once operational by December 2025, Markaz Jihad-e-Aqsa will offer LeT’s two most notorious courses:
- Daura-e-Khas (specialised advanced training)
- Daura-e-Lashkar (weapons and combat tactics)
Even more alarming, the camp is set to replace LeT’s Jaan-e-Fidai Fidayeen unit hub that India destroyed at Bhimber-Barnala during Operation Sindoor.
Put simply: Pakistan’s military is helping Lashkar rebuild its suicide attack division.
Pakistani Army’s Silent Role
This isn’t happening in isolation. Reports confirm that in June 2025, the Pakistani Army carried out a so-called “cleanup drive” in Lower Dir, killing more than two dozen Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters. On paper, this was part of a counterterrorism campaign. In reality, it was about clearing the ground for LeT.
Why? Because the TTP, a Deobandi and anti-Pakistan outfit, had previously targeted LeT operatives. By removing them, the Pakistan Army ensured a safe operating environment for its “good terrorist” assets like LeT, JeM, and HM—groups tasked solely with targeting India.
The hypocrisy is staggering: while over 40 civilians were killed in Pakistani airstrikes since June under the pretext of making KPK “terror-free,” the military was quietly facilitating the construction of anti-India terror camps.
The Bigger Picture: ISI’s Coordination Game
LeT’s Lower Dir camp is not an isolated development. Recent visuals also reveal:
- HM-313 camp in Bandaai Maidan (Lower Dir)
- JeM’s Markaz-e-Shaudha extension in Mansehra
The distance between the new LeT and HM camps is just 4 km, suggesting coordinated planning by the ISI’s Special Operations Directorate.
This is a chilling reminder of how Pakistan continues to run terrorism as state policy—shifting bases, funding construction, and protecting groups that serve its anti-India agenda.
A History of Violence in Lower Dir
Lower Dir is no stranger to militancy. Historically, it has been a hotbed for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and earlier Al-Badr. However, LeT and HM had no significant presence here until now.
Back in 2011, when LeT tried setting up a temporary camp in Lower Dir, a TTP suicide attack at a LeT commander’s funeral killed 20 people. That bloody history explains why Pakistan’s Army was desperate to “sanitize” the area before allowing LeT to build its new flagship facility.
Indian Army sources have made it clear: while LeT’s new camp is farther from the LoC, distance does not equal safety. The Indian Army retains the capability to strike such deep bases if these facilities are found to be involved in operations harming Indian citizens or interests.
In other words, Pakistan’s gamble of moving camps deeper into KPK may not save them from future Indian retribution.
Pakistan’s Double Game Exposed
What emerges from this story is a damning portrait of Pakistan’s strategy:
- Kill anti-state militants like TTP to secure ground.
- Shield pro-state terrorists like LeT, HM, and JeM.
- Cry for international funds in the name of counterterrorism.
- Divert resources to rebuild anti-India terror infrastructure.
Pakistan’s own Chief Minister of KPK, Ali Ameen Gandapur, admitted in August 2025 that Islamabad differentiates between “good” and “bad” terrorists. Operation Sindoor may have forced these groups to relocate, but it also ripped off Pakistan’s mask for the world to see.
The Markaz Jihad-e-Aqsa in Lower Dir is more than just bricks and cement; it is the rebirth of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s terror empire under Pakistan’s protection. The facility, still under construction, is already prioritised above even LeT’s religious projects—showing just how urgently Islamabad wants this hub operational.
For India, this development is both a warning and an opportunity. A warning that Pakistan’s terror factories are alive and expanding. An opportunity to expose, at every forum, the duplicity of a neighbour that kills its own civilians while nurturing killers for export.
The world must not be fooled. Pakistan’s war on terror is a lie—its war is against India, fought with proxies like LeT.