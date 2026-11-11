For travellers who dream of exploring unusual destinations, Peru offers everything from ancient ruins and breathtaking mountains to dense Amazonian forests. However, high in the Andes Mountains lies a settlement where everyday life is far from an adventure.

La Rinconada, widely recognised as the world's highest permanent settlement, is situated at approximately 5,000 metres above sea level. Home to thousands of people drawn by the promise of gold, the town is known for its extremely thin air, poor sanitation, limited infrastructure and challenging living conditions.

Reports have also suggested that life expectancy here is around 35 years, although this figure has not been confirmed by reliable official demographic data.