A high-profile lawsuit involving senior JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini and former banker Chirayu Rana has created a storm on Wall Street.

The case includes shocking allegations, firm denials, and an internal bank investigation that found no proof to support the claims.

Here is everything known so far.

Who are the people involved?

Lorna Hajdini is a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase. She has worked at the bank for around 15 years and serves as an executive director in its leveraged finance division.

She joined JPMorgan as an analyst in 2011 and was promoted to executive director in 2021.

Hajdini studied finance and statistics at New York University's Stern School of Business. She also attended Harvard Business School.

Outside work, she has volunteered with Minds Matter, a charity that helps underprivileged young people get into college.

Chirayu Rana is a former JPMorgan employee. He is now a principal at investment firm Bregal Sagemount in New York.

Before joining JPMorgan, Rana worked at several major financial firms, including Houlihan Lokey, Credit Suisse, TCG Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and The Carlyle Group.

He is also a Rutgers University graduate and a former basketball player.