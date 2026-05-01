Lorna Hajdini vs Chirayu Rana: What's The JPMorgan Case Everyone Is Talking About
In a lawsuit involving JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini and ex-banker Chirayu Rana, the latter accused Hajdini of sexual coercion, harassment and abuse. Hajdini strongly denies. JPMorgan says its investigation found no evidence supporting the claims.
Inside The JPMorgan Sex Abuse Lawsuit Rocking Wall Street
A high-profile lawsuit involving senior JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini and former banker Chirayu Rana has created a storm on Wall Street.
The case includes shocking allegations, firm denials, and an internal bank investigation that found no proof to support the claims.
Here is everything known so far.
Who are the people involved?
Lorna Hajdini is a senior executive at JPMorgan Chase. She has worked at the bank for around 15 years and serves as an executive director in its leveraged finance division.
She joined JPMorgan as an analyst in 2011 and was promoted to executive director in 2021.
Hajdini studied finance and statistics at New York University's Stern School of Business. She also attended Harvard Business School.
Outside work, she has volunteered with Minds Matter, a charity that helps underprivileged young people get into college.
Chirayu Rana is a former JPMorgan employee. He is now a principal at investment firm Bregal Sagemount in New York.
Before joining JPMorgan, Rana worked at several major financial firms, including Houlihan Lokey, Credit Suisse, TCG Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and The Carlyle Group.
He is also a Rutgers University graduate and a former basketball player.
What did the lawsuit claim?
Rana filed the lawsuit in New York earlier this week under the pseudonym "John Doe".
The New York Post later identified him as Chirayu Rana, citing multiple sources.
In the complaint, Rana accused Hajdini of sexual coercion, racial harassment, and abuse of power.
He alleged that Hajdini drugged him with Rohypnol and Viagra, forced him into sexual acts, and treated him as her "sex slave".
He also claimed she threatened to reduce his bonus if he refused.
According to reports, Rana said Hajdini made racially charged comments, including allegedly calling him "my little brown boy".
Court papers cited by the Daily Mail also claimed Hajdini once turned up at Rana's apartment without warning and forced him to have sex.
Why was the lawsuit withdrawn?
The original court filing was later withdrawn for what lawyers described as "corrections".
That does not mean the case has ended. No trial date has been set, and the matter remains active.
Hajdini strongly denies the allegations
Hajdini has completely rejected every accusation.
In a statement issued through her lawyers, she said she had never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with Rana.
NEW: The allegations that JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini turned her staffer into her “s*x slave” are fabricated, according to the New York Post.
The outlet reports that 35-year-old Chirayu Rana is the man who brought the lawsuit.
The man accused Hajdini of forcing him to… pic.twitter.com/nk9ZhNyYiG
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2026
She also said she had never even visited the location where one of the alleged assaults supposedly took place.
Her supporters have described the lawsuit as entirely fabricated.
One ally said the claims had unfairly damaged her reputation.
JPMorgan says investigation found no evidence
JPMorgan has firmly backed Hajdini.
The bank said its human resources team and in-house lawyers carried out a detailed investigation.
This included reviewing emails, phone records, and speaking with numerous employees.
According to the bank, investigators found no evidence supporting Rana's allegations.
A JPMorgan spokesperson said the bank does not believe the claims have any merit.
The spokesperson also said Rana refused to participate fully in the investigation and declined to provide key facts.
A key detail about reporting lines
One important point has drawn attention. Rana did not report directly to Hajdini.
Although both worked in JPMorgan's leveraged finance division, they had different managers.
Hajdini reported to managing director Brandon Graffeo. Rana reported to another managing director, Jon Wolter.
This means Hajdini would not have had direct control over Rana's annual bonus.
That detail has been cited by those questioning the lawsuit.
The settlement talks
Sources told The New York Post that Rana filed an internal complaint in May 2025.
The complaint reportedly included claims of racial and gender-based harassment.
The same sources said Rana later sought a settlement worth millions in exchange for leaving the bank.
Neither Rana nor his lawyers have publicly commented on that claim.
Hajdini's online accounts disappear
As attention grew, Hajdini deleted her LinkedIn profile.
Her Instagram account also became inaccessible, with some users claiming it had been made private.
Before this lawsuit, there were no major public controversies linked to her name.
Hajdini's career at JPMorgan
Hajdini has built a strong reputation inside the bank.
She works on major financing deals, including corporate acquisitions, mergers, and private equity transactions.
Colleagues reportedly view her as a top performer.
Her clients have included companies in technology, retail, and private equity.
Rana's legal team remains silent
Daniel J. Kaiser, the lawyer listed for "John Doe" in court records, did not respond to requests for comment.
Rana himself has also not publicly addressed the latest reports.
Social media and identity claims
The case quickly spread across social media. Users debated Rana's background, with some claiming he is Indian and others saying he is Nepalese.
His exact heritage has not been independently confirmed.
What is known is that Rana is of South Asian origin.
Rana's career in finance
Rana has worked at some of Wall Street's biggest firms.
His current employer, Bregal Sagemount, invests in software, digital infrastructure, healthcare technology, and financial services.
The firm is led by Gene Yoon, a former Goldman Sachs executive.
Property records reportedly link Rana to an apartment in Manhattan's Kips Bay and a family home in Fairfax County, Virginia.
This case has attracted huge attention because it involves serious workplace allegations at one of the world's largest banks.
It also raises broader questions about how companies handle internal complaints.
At the same time, false accusations can also destroy careers if they are not properly examined. That is why investigations and court proceedings are so important.
The lawsuit is still active, despite the earlier filing being withdrawn for corrections.
A revised complaint may be submitted.
No trial date has been announced.
Both sides are expected to continue fighting the case.
An important legal point
In the United States, court filings are protected by absolute privilege.
This means media organisations can report allegations made in lawsuits without facing defamation claims, as long as their reporting is fair and accurate.
That protection applies even if the allegations are later proven false.
For now, the case remains a battle of competing claims.
Rana has made extremely serious allegations.
Hajdini has denied them completely.
JPMorgan says its own investigation found nothing to support the accusations.
Until the courts examine all the evidence, many important questions will remain unanswered.
What is certain is that the lawsuit has already become one of the most closely watched Wall Street stories of the year.
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