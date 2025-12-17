Image Credit : Getty

The IEA sees demand in China, the top coal consuming nation, decreasing somewhat over the next five years.

In India, an early and intense monsoon season gave a boost to hydropower and reduced demand for electricity produced from coal-fired power plants for only the third time in five decades, the IEA said.

However, "strong policy support for coal in the United States ... helped lift coal demand there in 2025," said the IEA.