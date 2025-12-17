TV BRICS' new documentary series 'The Art of Sport' will showcase Russian sports achievements to BRICS+ nations. The series artistically blends disciplines like wrestling and equestrian sport with art forms to promote physical development.

A new documentary initiative titled 'The Art of Sport,' produced by the TV BRICS International Media Network, is set to reach audiences across BRICS+ nations, a release said. The television series highlights contemporary Russian achievements in physical culture and sports, presenting them through an artistic lens that emphasises beauty, expression and creativity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to TV BRICS, the project blends athletic excellence with various forms of art, offering viewers a visually rich and conceptually engaging narrative. The documentaries will first air on the Russian-language TV BRICS channel on December 17 and 24, 2025, after which the series will be translated into foreign languages and shared with TV BRICS partner media outlets worldwide. The media project was created with the support of the autonomous non-profit organisation 'Council for the Support of Cultural and Sports Projects,' TV BRICS said in the release.

A Unique Blend of Sport and Art

"This is the first television project in Russia that compares the philosophy of sport and art. Each film is filled with inspiring interviews and creative video metaphors, which help demonstrate how sporting disciplines are closely intertwined with artistic directions, for example, wrestling with sculpture and equestrian sport with music. "Here, every victory is a masterpiece, and training is a creative process. On the one hand, the series aims to showcase the achievements of Russian sport to the global community. On the other hand, it is a media project with an important popularisation mission, relevant to any of the BRICS+ countries where it will eventually be shown," said Ivan Zakharenko, Head of the Thematic Broadcasting and Special Media Projects Department at TV BRICS.

'The Art of Sport' is a call for physical and professional development for individuals, especially children and young people. This is TV BRICS' contribution to strengthening international humanitarian cooperation, he said.

Promoting International Sports Cooperation

According to Ivan Zakharenko, TV BRICS consistently undertakes large-scale efforts to strengthen international cooperation in sports and physical culture, encourage healthy lifestyles across BRICS countries, and promote professional dialogue, knowledge-sharing and the growth of an expert community. He noted that the network has long been involved in major sporting initiatives, including serving as the principal information partner for the BRICS Sports Games in Kazan, as well as regularly supporting the "Russia: Country of Sports" forum and covering the Olympic Games.

Series Details and Featured Disciplines

'The Art of Sport' consists of four short films, each running for 12 minutes, and focuses on Russia's success stories in wrestling, equestrian sport, triathlon and curling. Each discipline is artistically linked to a specific creative form, with sculpture, painting, theatre and music illustrating the harmony between physical performance and artistic expression, it said.

Featuring Prominent Athletes and Experts

The series features prominent athletes such as Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling champion Davit Chakvetadze, international equestrian master Anastasiya Shcherbakova, European triathlon silver medallist Diana Isakova, and Russia's most decorated curler, Kira Ezekh. Expert perspectives are also provided by leading sports administrators, including Mikhail Mamiashvili, Marina Sechina, Ksenia Shoigu and Dmitry Svishchev, who head their respective national sports federations.

TV BRICS' Other International Projects

Earlier, TV BRICS introduced other internationally oriented projects highlighting Russia's sectoral strengths. These include 'Laboratorium' (2024), centred on advanced technologies and scientific breakthroughs, and 'BRICS Grain' (2025), which explored grain production and global cooperation on food security. (ANI)