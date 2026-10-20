Greenland is a fascinating destination known for its vast ice sheets, towering icebergs, remote settlements and spectacular Arctic landscapes.

Located between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, it is the world’s largest island and one of the least densely populated places on Earth. Despite its name, much of Greenland is covered in ice.

From its unusual transport system to its Viking history and Northern Lights displays, Greenland offers unique experiences for adventurous travellers.