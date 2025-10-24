- Home
- Two Years of War Leave Gaza in Ruins: People Struggle to Rebuild Lives Beneath 61 Million Tonnes of Rubble
Two Years of War Leave Gaza in Ruins: People Struggle to Rebuild Lives Beneath 61 Million Tonnes of Rubble
After two years of war, Gaza sits under 61.5 million tonnes of debris, with about 193,000 buildings, nearly 78%, damaged or destroyed, UN/AFP analysis shows. UNEP warns of asbestos and industrial contamination in millions of tonnes of rubble.
A mountain of destruction: Gaza buried under 61.5 million tonnes of rubble
UN/AFP analysis finds 61.5 million tonnes of debris after two years of war. Nearly 193,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed, which is about 78% of Gaza’s pre-war structures, making recovery and rescue efforts extremely hard and costly.
Nearly 78% of Gaza’s buildings damaged or destroyed, says UN
UNOSAT satellite analysis shows almost 193,000 buildings were hit by July 2025. In Gaza City the toll rises to 83% damaged or destroyed, underlining the scale of urban devastation and the urgent need for reconstruction.
Gaza faces huge cleanup: Rubble equals 170 Empire State Buildings
The 61.5 million tonnes of debris is nearly 170 times the weight of the Empire State Building, or about 169 kg of rubble per square metre across Gaza — a vivid measure of how much must be cleared.
Two years of war left Gaza with toxic rubble risks
UNEP warns at least 4.9 million tonnes of debris could contain asbestos and 2.9 million tonnes may hold hazardous industrial waste, posing long-term health and environmental threats during cleanup and rebuilding.
Ceasefire opens door to rebuild but the rubble is MASSIVE
A fragile ceasefire from October 10 allows entry for reconstruction planning. Yet the huge volume of debris, mostly created in the first five months, will slow recovery and need careful, safe removal.
Gaza's rubble surge: Eight million tonnes from April to July 2025
Destruction accelerated before the ceasefire. UNEP reports eight million tonnes of debris formed between April and July 2025, mostly in southern Gaza between Rafah and Khan Yunis, stretching local clean-up capacity.
169 kg of rubble per sqm: Gaza's landscape reshaped by war
The UN calculation shows an average of about 169 kilograms of debris for every square metre of Gaza, a stark way to picture ruined buildings, blocked roads and crushed infrastructure across the small territory.
Clean-up faces hidden dangers: Asbestos and industrial toxins in debris
UNEP flags major health risks, millions of tonnes may be contaminated. Safe removal, protective gear and testing are essential to prevent illness among workers and returning residents during reconstruction.
Human cost and rubble: Gaza mourns tens of thousands while rebuilding looms
AFP counts at least 68,280 Palestinian deaths (Gaza health ministry). Israel lost 1,221 people in the October 7 attack. The high death toll and ruined buildings compound the challenge of recovery and healing.
From rubble to recovery: Gaza's long road after two years of war
The ceasefire offers a chance to rebuild. But clearing 61.5 million tonnes of debris, dealing with toxic waste, and restoring homes and services will take time, money and international help.
