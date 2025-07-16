Image Credit : ANI

The IRS currently levies capital gains taxes on profits made from selling a home, unless those profits fall within certain thresholds: $250,000 for individual filers and $500,000 for joint filers. These exclusions apply only if the homeowner has lived in the house for at least two of the past five years.

However, these exemption limits haven’t changed since 1997, even as home prices have skyrocketed. For context, the median home price in 1997 was about $145,800. As of the first quarter of 2025, it stands at nearly $417,000, per Federal Reserve data.

As a result, a growing number of middle-class sellers are now breaching the exemption thresholds and facing tax liabilities once reserved for wealthier homeowners.