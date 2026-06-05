Denied a Salary Hike, Employee Allegedly Sets 12 Lakh Sq-Ft Warehouse on Fire
A 29-year-old California employee has been arrested for allegedly setting a huge warehouse on fire after reportedly being denied a salary hike. The dramatic incident was caught on camera, and the viral video is drawing widespread attention online.
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What exactly happened?
The fire incident took place on the morning of April 7 in a massive warehouse in Ontario, California. Police claim that a 29-year-old employee, Chamel Abdulkareem, deliberately started the fire. This warehouse was used to store essential paper-based items like tissues and toilet paper.
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"Just pay us enough to live!"
In a video that has now gone viral, the accused, Chamel Abdulkareem, can be heard shouting, "If only they had paid us enough to live," while setting things on fire. After the act, he reportedly said, "There go all your goods."
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175 firefighters battled the massive blaze
The fire spread so fast it was declared a six-alarm emergency. Around 175 firefighters worked for hours to bring the massive blaze under control. The fire was so intense that a part of the warehouse roof collapsed, destroying a huge amount of goods.
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Losses are estimated in crores
The warehouse itself was valued at around $156 million, and it suffered heavy damage along with the goods inside. Officials estimate that the total loss could be over $600 million. This incident might even affect the supply chain in the western US.
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Accused arrested, investigation on
Police arrested the accused, Chamel Abdulkareem, soon after the incident. They have booked him under several serious charges, including arson. Officials are now reviewing the viral video and his social media posts as part of the investigation.
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