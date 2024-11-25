Countries without trains: A look at the nations without railways and reasons behind it

While railways serve as a primary mode of transportation in many countries worldwide, some nations lack railway systems altogether. A variety of factors, including geographical, economic, and historical circumstances, contribute to these countries' absence of railway infrastructure.

Countries without railways

Although railways are considered a milestone of modern transportation, not all countries have embraced this mode of travel. While railway networks span the globe, some nations remain without rail tracks, stations, or systems due to unique geographical, economic, or historical circumstances.

Iceland

Iceland, despite having three distinct railway networks in its history, lacks railways for public transport due to competition from automobiles, a small population, and harsh environmental conditions. Railway plans from the early 1900s were abandoned, but efforts to establish a railway centered around the capital resurfaced in the 2000s.

Andorra, Bhutan and railway plans

Andorra, the 11th smallest country by population and 16th by land area, has no railway infrastructure. A French railway line comes within 1.2 miles of Andorran territory, and the nearest railway station connects to Andorra-la-Vella via a bus link with France. Bhutan, a small landlocked South Asian nation, also lacks railways. However, plans exist to connect southern Bhutan with India's extensive rail network, including an 11-mile railway line from Toribari in Nepal to Hashimara in West Bengal.

Kuwait, Maldives, Guinea-Bissau

Oil-rich Kuwait primarily relies on road-based transportation, currently lacking a railway system. Kuwait is investing in railway projects, including a 1,200-mile line connecting Kuwait City with Oman and the Gulf Railway network. The Maldives, a South Asian archipelago, lacks railway infrastructure due to its small land area, relying on roads, waterways, and air travel. Guinea-Bissau, a West African nation, has no rail transport, relying on paved roads and unpaved tracks elsewhere. An agreement with Portugal to establish a railway system in 1998 remains unimplemented.

Libya and Yemen's railway challenges

Libya once had an operational railway network, dismantled during the civil war. Rail services ceased in 1965, though reconstruction efforts began in 2001. Plans for new rail links, including a route between Ras Ajdir and Tripoli, commenced in 2008 and 2009. Yemen lacks a railway network due to its challenging terrain and prolonged conflicts hindering infrastructure development. Road transport is primary; for longer distances, air travel is often preferred given limited infrastructure and access challenges.

