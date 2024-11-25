Countries without trains: A look at the nations without railways and reasons behind it

While railways serve as a primary mode of transportation in many countries worldwide, some nations lack railway systems altogether. A variety of factors, including geographical, economic, and historical circumstances, contribute to these countries' absence of railway infrastructure.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

Countries without railways

Although railways are considered a milestone of modern transportation, not all countries have embraced this mode of travel. While railway networks span the globe, some nations remain without rail tracks, stations, or systems due to unique geographical, economic, or historical circumstances.

article_image2

Iceland

Iceland, despite having three distinct railway networks in its history, lacks railways for public transport due to competition from automobiles, a small population, and harsh environmental conditions. Railway plans from the early 1900s were abandoned, but efforts to establish a railway centered around the capital resurfaced in the 2000s.

article_image3

Andorra, Bhutan and railway plans

Andorra, the 11th smallest country by population and 16th by land area, has no railway infrastructure. A French railway line comes within 1.2 miles of Andorran territory, and the nearest railway station connects to Andorra-la-Vella via a bus link with France. Bhutan, a small landlocked South Asian nation, also lacks railways. However, plans exist to connect southern Bhutan with India's extensive rail network, including an 11-mile railway line from Toribari in Nepal to Hashimara in West Bengal.

article_image4

Kuwait, Maldives, Guinea-Bissau

Oil-rich Kuwait primarily relies on road-based transportation, currently lacking a railway system. Kuwait is investing in railway projects, including a 1,200-mile line connecting Kuwait City with Oman and the Gulf Railway network. The Maldives, a South Asian archipelago, lacks railway infrastructure due to its small land area, relying on roads, waterways, and air travel. Guinea-Bissau, a West African nation, has no rail transport, relying on paved roads and unpaved tracks elsewhere. An agreement with Portugal to establish a railway system in 1998 remains unimplemented.

article_image5

Libya and Yemen's railway challenges

Libya once had an operational railway network, dismantled during the civil war. Rail services ceased in 1965, though reconstruction efforts began in 2001. Plans for new rail links, including a route between Ras Ajdir and Tripoli, commenced in 2008 and 2009. Yemen lacks a railway network due to its challenging terrain and prolonged conflicts hindering infrastructure development. Road transport is primary; for longer distances, air travel is often preferred given limited infrastructure and access challenges.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh unrest: Outrage erupts over growing vandalism of temples, video of latest attack surfaces (WATCH) anr

Bangladesh unrest: Outrage erupts over growing vandalism of temples, video of latest attack surfaces (WATCH)

DHL cargo plane crashes into residential building in Lithuania, pilot killed; chilling videos emerge (WATCH) shk

DHL cargo plane crashes into residential building in Lithuania, pilot killed; chilling videos emerge (WATCH)

'Replace tanks with...': Ex-Google CEO Schmidt suggests shift in US' military strategy amid Russia-Ukraine war shk

'Replace tanks with...': Ex-Google CEO Schmidt suggests shift in US' military strategy amid Russia-Ukraine war

Donald Trump planning to remove transgenders from US military after taking office: Report shk

Donald Trump planning to remove transgenders from US military after taking office: Report

'Like Hitler recreation': Jewish journalist arrested for covering pro-Hamas protest in Toronto (WATCH) shk

'Like Hitler recreation': Jewish journalist arrested for covering pro-Hamas protest in Toronto (WATCH)

Recent Stories

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

MicroStrategy Stock Leaps Pre-Market After Analyst Cheers ‘Insatiable’ Bitcoin Play, But Retail Stays Cautious

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond dmn

Mahesh Babu's early career: His debut film salary and beyond

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH) shk

Jaipur SHOCKER! Man tries to hang self during Facebook live, saved by police in nick of time (WATCH)

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

ZIM Stock In Spotlight After Price Target Hikes By Barclays, Jefferies: But Retail’s Not Sold

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon