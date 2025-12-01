Image Credit : Getty

Experts overwhelmingly reject the Phantom Time Hypothesis because evidence from almost every field contradicts it.

1. The Early Middle Ages Weren’t Empty

Modern research shows the 7th to 10th centuries were culturally and politically active:

Europe saw advances in art, architecture and agriculture

The Islamic Golden Age flourished during this time

China’s Tang dynasty produced poetry, inventions and extensive records

For Illig to be right, global historians across continents would have had to coordinate a massive error — or conspiracy — with zero evidence of disagreement.

2. The Alleged Conspirators Never Even Overlapped in Real Life

Otto III, Sylvester II and Constantine VII did not live at the same time.

One died before the others were even adults.

Their timelines don’t match up, making the idea of them collaborating to rewrite history impossible.

3. Scientific Dating Methods Don’t Show Any “Missing” Centuries

Nature keeps its own calendar.

Tree-ring dating (dendrochronology) forms a continuous timeline with no missing years

Astronomical records, like eclipses and Halley’s Comet, match modern calculations exactly

If 300 years were invented, these events would no longer align — but they do

4. The Calendar “Glitch” Has a Simple Explanation

Supporters often bring up the Gregorian calendar reform of 1582, when 10 days were removed.

They argue it should’ve been 13 days if the Julian calendar had been running since 45 BC.

Historians explain it simply:

The correction was calculated from the Council of Nicaea in 325 AD, not from 45 BC.

Hence, 10 days — not 13.