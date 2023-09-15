3-fingered hands, shrunken heads and more: All about 'alien' mummies that stunned the world - See Pics

Exploring the intrigue surrounding enigmatic 'alien' mummies with three-fingered hands and shrunken heads that captured global attention.

In a stunning revelation at Mexico's inaugural congressional event dedicated to UFOs, journalist Jaime Maussan presented purported remains of non-human entities or 'alien' mummies, sparking widespread astonishment and a flurry of discussions on social media.

The fact that Mexico's Congress entertained Maussan's testimony drew global attention. Meanwhile, the American space agency, NASA, took notice and held its own session on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), commonly known as UFOs, referring to the showcased remains as "unusual things" while advocating for transparency.

What we know about these specimens is that they consist of two mummies discovered in Peru back in 2017. These diminutive figures exhibit a chalky complexion and possess three-fingered hands along with shrunken heads.

Carbon dating conducted by researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico indicated that these specimens are approximately 1,000 years old. Despite the intriguing presentation, many researchers distanced themselves from Maussan's claims, with one independent expert dismissing the exhibition as "shameful."

The topic of UFOs also made waves in the United States Congress in July, where three former military officers recounted unsettling encounters with technologically advanced, unexplained aerial phenomena. One of them went as far as suggesting that the US government was covertly holding extraterrestrial wreckage.

NASA, the American space agency, weighed in on the matter of the alleged "non-human remains" presented in Mexico. During a press briefing led by David Spergel, former head of Princeton University's astrophysics department and chair of the UAP report, it was revealed that the nature of these samples remained unknown.

Nonetheless, Spergel emphasized the importance of transparency, stating, "This is something that I have only seen on Twitter. When you have unusual things, you want to make the data public."

He further advocated for making the samples available to the global scientific community, underlining the need to examine and scrutinize their true nature.