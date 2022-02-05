Exposed: Pakistan's sinister ploy to unleash anti-India propaganda today

Pakistan is once again trying to peddle its Kashmir gameplan by coordinating a series of anti-India events on February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Extending its propaganda warfare, Pakistan is once again trying to peddle its Kashmir gameplan by coordinating a series of anti-India events on February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day. Pakistan’s DG South Asia & SAARC has shot a letter to all its foreign missions asking them to widely publicise the Kashmir issue using social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Interestingly, they have not written to its High Commission in Delhi. Pakistan has also shared a customised document with the Missions abroad and advised them to reach out to the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora. On February 5, the Pakistan embassies and high commissions have been asked to organise an anti-India propaganda by undertaking activities like webinars, seminars, exhibitions and screening of documentaries, including outreach to Parliamentarians, think tanks, media outlets, academia, international human rights and civil society.

Image: Copies of the letters sent to Pakistani diplomatic missions