Exposed: Pakistan's sinister ploy to unleash anti-India propaganda today
Pakistan is once again trying to peddle its Kashmir gameplan by coordinating a series of anti-India events on February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attends an event after planting a tree during his visit to inspect the progress of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Makhniyal area of Haripur district, in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on May 27, 2021, which he had launched to mitigate the effects of climate change as Pakistan is set to host World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) on June 5. Photograph: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images
Extending its propaganda warfare, Pakistan is once again trying to peddle its Kashmir gameplan by coordinating a series of anti-India events on February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day.
Pakistan’s DG South Asia & SAARC has shot a letter to all its foreign missions asking them to widely publicise the Kashmir issue using social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Interestingly, they have not written to its High Commission in Delhi.
Pakistan has also shared a customised document with the Missions abroad and advised them to reach out to the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora.
On February 5, the Pakistan embassies and high commissions have been asked to organise an anti-India propaganda by undertaking activities like webinars, seminars, exhibitions and screening of documentaries, including outreach to Parliamentarians, think tanks, media outlets, academia, international human rights and civil society.
Image: Copies of the letters sent to Pakistani diplomatic missions
In the last 10 days, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations has been creating over 500 new social media accounts every day. Around 10,000 tweets are being posted every day against India and the Indian government.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in China to attend the opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, has assured that Islamabad will continue to extend all support to Kashmiris while the fact is that the country itself struggling with its weak economy and depleted cash reserves.
The anti-India propaganda comes at a time when the Pakistan administration is using brute force against the Balochistan activists, who have been fighting for their human rights and making Islamabad bleed. China has been investing heavily through its BRI projects in the Balochistan region which have been opposed by the Baloch. In retaliation, the Balochs -- earlier this week -- stormed two bases of the security forces in Naukshi and Panjgur. Baloch fighters claimed that over 100 Pakistani soldiers have been killed.
Also Read: Indian Army Vice Chief shares mantra on how India can win future wars
Also Read: Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds