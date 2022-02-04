  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army Vice Chief shares mantra on how India can win future wars

    Grey zone warfare is an important component of future wars, Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande said.

    Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande on how India can win future wars
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Stating that legacy challenges of unsettled and disputed borders have become more complex in the face of changing character of future wars, Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande on Friday said that to succeed in war, the force needs to be pro-active in building a credible deterrence to defeat the adversary's efforts to achieve it is strategic goals and deterring military escalation. 

    Speaking at the 'Pragyan Conclave' organised by Delhi-based think tank CLAWS, Lt Gen Pande said that the uncertainty in future wars is primarily due to the revolution in information affairs, characterised by digitisation which has compressed the time dimension, resulting in technological advances at break-neck speed. 

    He also stated that grey zone warfare is an important component of future wars. The new tools of aggression, riding on disruptive technologies and hostile actions that exploit the ambiguous grey zone of traditional war and peace, have transformed the battle-space. 

    'The linkages between nation-states in a technology-driven flat world will ensure that the strategic contest is limited, at least initially, to non-contact and non-kinetic measures. What was earlier ‘Cold War’, can at best be now defined as ‘Cold Peace’,' he added.

    Talking about the grey zone campaigns, he said that they are typically built around non-military tools.

    "They employ diplomatic, informational, cyber, historical half-truths, proxy forces, terrorists, economic leverages and other tools & techniques, to avoid the impression of a military aggression," the vice chief added.

    Highlighting the nature of future war, he said it will be a complex interaction of political objectives, human emotions, cultural and ethnic factors, and above all military skills, in an ever-blurring line between war and peace. 

    He also called for empowering the strategic and operational military leadership in order to deal with uncertain security challenges. 

    "The new generation warfare can be won by leaders who are creative, adaptive to technology and have developed decision-making skills with profound professional knowledge," he mentioned. 

    He also called for the need to enhance inter-agency cohesion and set aside the classic war and peace disposition.

    "In fact, the critical need for all organs of the state, to work in unison towards the national objective, has been the core takeaway of the past year."

    Also Read: Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    Also Read: New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 6:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2022 UP selected as best state tableau Maharashtra wins popular choice category gcw

    Republic Day 2022: UP selected as best state tableau; Maharashtra wins popular choice category

    Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    Spooked by Indian Army Chief's straight-shooting on LoC ceasefire, Pakistan responds

    New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    New details on Galwan Valley clash of 2020 exposes extent of Chinese coverup

    India facing unique substantial security challenges says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane gcw

    India facing 'unique, substantial' security challenges, says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    China makes PLA commander thrashed during Galwan Valley clash a torchbearer for 2022 Winter Olympics

    Recent Stories

    Football Manchester United's David de Gea becomes 1st goalkeeper since 2016 to bag Premier League Player of the Month

    Manchester United's David de Gea becomes 1st goalkeeper since 2016 to bag Premier League Player of the Month

    Will Women's IPL finally get underway from 2023? Here's what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has to say-ayh

    Will Women's IPL finally get underway from 2023? Here's what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has to say

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics

    UP Election 2022: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security proposal, demands UAPA charge against shooters-dnm

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security proposal, demands UAPA charge against shooters

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest' - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon