WhatsApp update: Messaging app to soon let you see who is online in group chats

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that displays the number of online participants in a group chat. This feature, currently in beta testing, provides a real-time count in the top app bar, excluding users who have hidden their online status.

WhatsApp is currently working on a few new features to enhance the network's user experience. An online group chat counter function is reportedly being developed by the big instant messaging firm, according to a recent article. The number of people online is now shown in the group chat's top bar, giving users a quick snapshot of their availability. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp appears to be testing out new features for the chat interface in an effort to make it even more practical. "We learned that WhatsApp is launching an online counter feature for group chats through the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.30 update, which is accessible on the Google Play Store," WABetaInfo continued.

According to the tipster, select beta testers are allowed to test the new feature that displays the number of people online at any given time in the group chat's top app bar. The top app bar of group chats used to summarize the names of the group members and their present activities. Instead of showing an activity-based summary, the Meta-owned app's top app bar now shows the number of people online. Users may immediately view how many group members have the app open and are connected to the service by using this feature. It's important to note that this number only includes users who have the app open, not the number of people actively participating in the group chat, the study continues.

The number of participants who are now online does not include users who have blocked their online status visibility in their privacy settings, according to the study. These users will not be counted in order to ensure that their privacy is always protected.



This method will maintain the balance between offering insightful group data and protecting individual privacy preferences because it does not account for individuals who have chosen to hide their online status. Installing the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store gives certain beta testers access to this functionality. It is expected to be made available to even more individuals over the course of the following few weeks.

