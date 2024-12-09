Redmi Note 14 series launched: Check features, specs, price and more

The Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ are the three phones in the series that are available in India. HyperOS, which is based on Android 14, powers the series. The business claims that the series would have AI capabilities and high-quality camera specifications.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 5:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 5:09 PM IST

The Redmi Note 14 series has finally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ are the three phones in the series that are available in India. HyperOS, which is based on Android 14, powers the series. The business claims that the series would have AI capabilities and high-quality camera specifications.

Additionally, the Redmi Note Pro+, the top model, has a triple camera setup and more than 20 AI functions, making it flagship-level. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipsets power the Note 14 and Note 14 Pro, respectively, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 powers the Note 14 Pro+.

 

article_image2

Redmi Note 14

A 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is featured on the Redmi Note 14. The display has an in-display fingerprint sensor and can achieve a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset powers it. A 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens make up the dual-camera configuration of the Redmi Note 14. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. The gadget has a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging for efficient recharging and sustained use.

The standard Redmi Note 14 will effectively cost Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. This is inclusive of the Rs 1,000 discount offer on ICICI bank and HDFC bank cards. So, its original launch price is Rs 18,999. All the devices will go on sale on December 13.

article_image3

Redmi Note 14 Pro

This phone has a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection. With the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset at its core, it should provide robust mid-range performance. A 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens make up the Redmi Note 14 Pro's triple camera configuration. It has a 50-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. The smartphone has a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging to power it through the day.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will effectively cost Rs 23,999. So, the retail price of this Pro version is basically Rs 24,999. The 256GB storage model will cost Rs 25,999 with bank offers.

article_image4

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The flagship-level features promised by the high-end model make it the series' star. The 1.5K curved AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is 6.67 inches. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which powers it, provides powerful performance in the mid-range market.

A 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens comprise the Note 14 Pro+'s triple rear system. It has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for professional-quality selfies and high-quality video calls. The gadget has a large 6,200mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 90W fast charging.

As part of the launch, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will effectively cost Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This is inclusive of the ICICI and HDFC bank card offers. So, the original retail cost of the device is Rs 30,999. Similarly, the 256GB and 512GB storage models will effectively cost you Rs 31,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot? gcw

iPhone 17 Air, Apple's thinnest model, may launch without a SIM slot?

Heartstrings Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH) gcw

'Heartstrings': Apple's latest ad, featuring Apple AirPods Pro 2, will melt your hearts (WATCH)

Indias first subscription TV Door launched Access 24 apps 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month vkp

India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

Recent Stories

Amazing health benefits of eating Blueberries vkp

Amazing health benefits of eating Blueberries

5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bullish About On Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week

5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bullish About On Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week

Robinhood Grabs Attention After Barclays Upgrades Stock, Raises Price Target To $49: Retail Sentiment Fails To Align

Robinhood Grabs Attention After Barclays Upgrades Stock, Raises Price Target To $49: Retail Sentiment Fails To Align

Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Stocks Surge Pre-Market After China Pledges Fresh Stimulus Amid Trump’s Return: Retail Divided

Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Stocks Surge Pre-Market After China Pledges Fresh Stimulus Amid Trump’s Return: Retail Divided

2025 investment guide: Top 10 stocks for potential gains dmn

2025 investment guide: Top 10 stocks for potential gains

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon