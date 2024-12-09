Redmi Note 14 series launched: Check features, specs, price and more

The Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ are the three phones in the series that are available in India. HyperOS, which is based on Android 14, powers the series. The business claims that the series would have AI capabilities and high-quality camera specifications.

The Redmi Note 14 series has finally launched in India at a starting price of Rs 18,999. The Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro+ are the three phones in the series that are available in India. HyperOS, which is based on Android 14, powers the series. The business claims that the series would have AI capabilities and high-quality camera specifications. Additionally, the Redmi Note Pro+, the top model, has a triple camera setup and more than 20 AI functions, making it flagship-level. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipsets power the Note 14 and Note 14 Pro, respectively, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 powers the Note 14 Pro+.





Redmi Note 14 A 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is featured on the Redmi Note 14. The display has an in-display fingerprint sensor and can achieve a maximum brightness of 2,100 nits. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset powers it. A 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens make up the dual-camera configuration of the Redmi Note 14. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. The gadget has a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging for efficient recharging and sustained use. The standard Redmi Note 14 will effectively cost Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. This is inclusive of the Rs 1,000 discount offer on ICICI bank and HDFC bank cards. So, its original launch price is Rs 18,999. All the devices will go on sale on December 13.

Redmi Note 14 Pro This phone has a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection. With the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset at its core, it should provide robust mid-range performance. A 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens make up the Redmi Note 14 Pro's triple camera configuration. It has a 50-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. The smartphone has a 5,500mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging to power it through the day. The Redmi Note 14 Pro with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage will effectively cost Rs 23,999. So, the retail price of this Pro version is basically Rs 24,999. The 256GB storage model will cost Rs 25,999 with bank offers.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ The flagship-level features promised by the high-end model make it the series' star. The 1.5K curved AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is 6.67 inches. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which powers it, provides powerful performance in the mid-range market.



A 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens comprise the Note 14 Pro+'s triple rear system. It has a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for professional-quality selfies and high-quality video calls. The gadget has a large 6,200mAh battery that can be charged quickly with 90W fast charging. As part of the launch, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will effectively cost Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. This is inclusive of the ICICI and HDFC bank card offers. So, the original retail cost of the device is Rs 30,999. Similarly, the 256GB and 512GB storage models will effectively cost you Rs 31,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively.

