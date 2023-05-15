Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govt to roll out lost smartphone blocking, tracking system across India

    First Published May 15, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    People will be able to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones across India with the rollout of a tracking system by the government this week. The system is ready and now it will be deployed across India in this quarter.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    With the launch of a monitoring system by the government this week, individuals will be able to ban and trace their stolen or lost mobile phones across India, according to a senior government official.

    The CEIR system's pilot has been managed by technology development organisation Centre for Department of Telematics (CDoT) in a few telecom circles, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the North East region.

    According to a DoT official who did not want to be named, the system is now prepared for pan-India deployment.
    "CEIR system is scheduled for pan-India launch on May 17," the official stated.

    Also Read | Gurugram techie lured to make extra money, loses Rs 42 lakh in 'Like video and earn' fraud

    article_image2

    Mobile Phone

    Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the CDoT Project Board, acknowledged that the technology is prepared for deployment throughout all of India but did not provide a specific timeframe.

    "The system is prepared, and this quarter it will be installed throughout India. People will be able to disable and locate their stolen smartphones thanks to this," according to Upadhyay.

    CDoT has been able to add features to check the use of cloned mobile phones across all telecom networks.

    article_image3

    phone

    Prior to a mobile device's sale in India, the government has made it essential to provide the IMEI, a 15-digit unique numeric identity. The list of allowed IMEI numbers will be available to the mobile networks, allowing them to verify for the presence of any unlicensed mobile devices on their network.

    The IMEI number of the device and the mobile number associated with it will be visible to telecom carriers and the CEIR system, and the data is utilised in some states to trace your lost or stolen mobiles using CEIR.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus with better camera, USB-C port likely to be manufactured by Tata Group: Report

    article_image4

    One of the typical methods used by criminals to circumvent monitoring and banning of stolen mobile devices is to modify the IMEI number. With the use of numerous databases, the CEIR would be able to prohibit any cloned mobile devices on the network, Upadhyay added.

    The main goals of CEIR are to make it easier to report lost and stolen mobile devices and to restrict their use nationwide. This will prevent mobile phone theft, make it possible for the police to track down stolen and lost devices, enable the detection of cloned or counterfeit devices, restrict the use of such cloned devices, and protect consumer interests by informing them about fake and cloned mobile phone information.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 43,999 on Flipkart! Know how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 43999 on Flipkart Know how you can grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 43,999 on Flipkart! Know how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Apple iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus with better camera USB C port likely to be manufactured in India by Tata Group Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus with better camera, USB-C port likely to be manufactured by Tata Group: Report

    Gurugram techie lured to make extra money loses Rs 42 lakh in Like video and earn fraud check details gcw

    Gurugram techie lured to make extra money, loses Rs 42 lakh in 'Like video and earn' fraud

    Google Photos introduces new AI feature Magic Editor Know how it will impact your pics gcw

    Google Photos introduces new AI feature 'Magic Editor'; Know how it will impact your pics

    WhatsApp responds to Centre's red-flag on International scam calls

    'We have ramped up our Artificial Intelligence...' WhatsApp on Centre's red-flag on international scam calls

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka CM race: Will it be Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? All eyes on Congress top brass AJR

    Karnataka CM race: Will it be Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? All eyes on Congress top brass

    The Drive EP08: Top 5 entry level off-road bikes in India - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP08: Top 5 entry level off-road bikes in India - WATCH

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sanju Samson left speechless as RR shot out for 59 by RCB-ayh

    IPL 2023: Sanju Samson left speechless as RR shot out for 59 by RCB

    iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 43999 on Flipkart Know how you can grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 43,999 on Flipkart! Know how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Manushi Chhillar, these celebs to walk red carpet vma

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Manushi Chhillar, these celebs to walk red carpet

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon