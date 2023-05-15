Govt to roll out lost smartphone blocking, tracking system across India

People will be able to block and track their lost or stolen mobile phones across India with the rollout of a tracking system by the government this week. The system is ready and now it will be deployed across India in this quarter.

Image: Getty

With the launch of a monitoring system by the government this week, individuals will be able to ban and trace their stolen or lost mobile phones across India, according to a senior government official. The CEIR system's pilot has been managed by technology development organisation Centre for Department of Telematics (CDoT) in a few telecom circles, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and the North East region. According to a DoT official who did not want to be named, the system is now prepared for pan-India deployment.

"CEIR system is scheduled for pan-India launch on May 17," the official stated.

Mobile Phone

Rajkumar Upadhyay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the CDoT Project Board, acknowledged that the technology is prepared for deployment throughout all of India but did not provide a specific timeframe. "The system is prepared, and this quarter it will be installed throughout India. People will be able to disable and locate their stolen smartphones thanks to this," according to Upadhyay. CDoT has been able to add features to check the use of cloned mobile phones across all telecom networks.

phone

Prior to a mobile device's sale in India, the government has made it essential to provide the IMEI, a 15-digit unique numeric identity. The list of allowed IMEI numbers will be available to the mobile networks, allowing them to verify for the presence of any unlicensed mobile devices on their network. The IMEI number of the device and the mobile number associated with it will be visible to telecom carriers and the CEIR system, and the data is utilised in some states to trace your lost or stolen mobiles using CEIR.