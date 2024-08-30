Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unbeatable iPhone 15 deals: Get up to Rs 54,500 off on Flipkart! Read details

    Flipkart brings exciting news for aspiring iPhone owners! The iPhone 15 is now available for a steal at ₹65,999, a significant 17% discount from its original price. But that's not all! Enjoy additional savings with bank offers and exchange deals.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    The iPhone 15 boasts an impressive 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen featuring Dynamic Island and an exceptional 2,000nits peak brightness, powered by the cutting-edge A16 Bionic chip and iOS 17 operating system, along with a versatile camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, 12MP secondary sensor, and a 12MP front camera for exceptional photography capabilities.

     

    Great news for those who are planning to buy an Apple iPhone mobile as you can buy one for an unbeatable price.

    Popular e-commerce website Flipkart has announced offers on Apple iPhone and accordingly iPhone 15 (128 GB) is now available for Rs.65,999, down from its original price of Rs.79,600.

    Apart from the 17 percent discount, buyers can get additional discounts through bank offers and exchange deals. For example, using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will get you 5% cashback.

    Also, you can avail of exchange offers to get a discount of up to Rs 52,500 and a combo offer discount of Rs 2,000.

    Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro Max leak teases new Desert Titanium finish, larger battery and more features (WATCH)

