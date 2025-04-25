Image Credit : Pexels

How does this scam take place?

Steganography, a technique where harmful code is encoded into picture files, is how this fraud works. Least Significant Bit (LSB) steganography is a popular type of steganography that conceals data in a media file's least significant bit. Three bytes of data, representing the colors red, green, and blue, usually make up a picture. The fourth byte, also referred to as the "alpha" channel, is frequently where the concealed data is inserted.

The virus is placed on the victim's device automatically when they open the compromised picture. After then, this software can obtain private data, including passwords and banking details. In certain instances, it even permits remote device access. Scammers may phone the victim to coerce them into opening the file if they initially reject the picture.