Image Credit : OnePlus, iQOO website

Selecting the finest smartphone might be difficult, particularly if you enjoy gaming and don't have a large budget. In addition to size, price, and camera quality, key elements like CPU, RAM, display refresh rate, battery life, and cooling capabilities must be taken into account when purchasing a good gaming smartphone.

With the variety of phones that businesses now provide, playing popular mobile games like COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile), BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), or COD Warzone doesn't have to cost a fortune.