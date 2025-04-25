iQOO Neo 10R to OnePlus Nord 4: Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000
Choosing the perfect smartphone for gaming on a budget can be challenging. This guide explores key features like CPU, RAM, display, and battery life, showcasing affordable options for playing popular games like COD Mobile and BGMI.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Selecting the finest smartphone might be difficult, particularly if you enjoy gaming and don't have a large budget. In addition to size, price, and camera quality, key elements like CPU, RAM, display refresh rate, battery life, and cooling capabilities must be taken into account when purchasing a good gaming smartphone.
With the variety of phones that businesses now provide, playing popular mobile games like COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile), BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), or COD Warzone doesn't have to cost a fortune.
iQOO Neo 10R
One of the various gaming alternatives available for less than Rs 30,000 is the iQOO Neo 10R. Whether for everyday usage or gaming, customers can anticipate speedier performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It comes with 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM. A 6.78-inch, 1.5K AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is included. It has three cameras on the optical front: a 2MP depth sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP primary back camera. With its 32MP front-facing camera, it can take crisp selfies and make video calls.
Realme P3 Ultra
The MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, which powers the smartphone, is competent, as demonstrated by its benchmark scores. When it comes to gaming, you can trust the Ultra gadget. It has a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The smartphone has a dual back camera configuration of 50MP and 8MP. Indeed, it has a 6,000mAh battery that supports Super VOOC Charging, which should extend its useful life.
OnePlus Nord 4
The OnePlus Nord 4, which comes next, has a Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 CPU, up to 256GB of storage, and up to 12GB of RAM. It has a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2,150 nits. Regarding the camera, it has an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS and EIS. The gadget is a formidable rival to the Realme P3 Ultra.
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, which powers the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, is dependable for both regular use and gaming. It promises speedier performance with up to 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, protection from Panda glass, and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. The 5,000 mAh battery of the Phone 3a Pro is capable of 50W wired charging. Furthermore, the phone comes pre-installed with Nothing OS 3.1, which is based on Android 15.
Poco X7 Pro
Finally, a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra CPU with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is included with the Poco X7 Pro. It comes pre-installed with HyperOS 2, which is based on Android 15. Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the phone's 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which features a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,200 nits. Poco boasts that its massive 6,550 mAh battery, which supports 90W wired fast-charging, will last for hours of gaming.