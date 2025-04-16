Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to OnePlus Nord 4: Check out Vivo V50e's top 5 rivals
The Vivo V50e boasts a unique design, especially the Sapphire Blue model, and impressive camera features. Competitors like the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro and Poco X7 Pro offer similar specs and features at comparable price points.
Vivo's V series is renowned for having two key USPs: excellent cameras and a gorgeous design. The Vivo V50e is the latest addition to Vivo's V series. It incorporates a few additional features in addition to the standard V series USPs. Additionally, the V50e, particularly the Sapphire Blue model, has a stunning, unconventional look that makes it stand out and give the impression that it is more expensive.
All about Vivo V50e
It is powered by the Dimensity 7300 microprocessor and features a tall 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a protective Diamond Shield Glass covering. It is still a competent mid-segment CPU despite being a touch outdated (it also powered the Vivo V40e). This comes with 128 GB of storage, 256 GB of storage, and 8 GB of RAM.
A 50 megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor make up the dual camera arrangement on the rear. The device's main feature, a 50 megapixel autofocus sensor on the front, handles video calls and selfies. The phone has a large 5,600 mAh battery that supports quick 90W charging (and includes a charger).
Nothing Phone 3a Pro (Rs 29,999)
There is a phone that rivals, if not surpasses, the Vivo V50e in terms of both design and cameras, if both are important to you. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro has a camera configuration that is very uncommon in this price range in addition to a style that looks nothing (pun intended) like any other gadget on the market thanks to its semi-transparent LED-packed back.
In addition to these features, the phone has a 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is driven by a decent mid-segment chipset called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.
In contrast, it has a smaller 5,000 mAh battery, charges more slowly at 50W, and comes without a charger. It is powered by Android 15 and NothingOS, which is renowned for its simple and vintage design.
Poco X7 Pro (Rs 27,999)
The phone also features dual speakers for gaming and entertainment purposes, as well as a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Poco X7 Pro boasts two cameras: a 20 megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and a 50 megapixel primary sensor supported by an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor.
It comes with a charger and a massive 6,000 mAh battery that supports quick 90W charging. It is rated IP68/69 and comes pre-installed with HyperOS 2 and Android 15.
OnePlus Nord 4 (Rs 28,999)
It has a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 CPU. When paired with stereo speakers, the phone becomes a true multimedia powerhouse.
A 16 megapixel sensor is located on the front of the phone for selfies and video calls, while a 50 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel ultrawide are located on the rear for photography and filming. The phone has a large 5,500 mAh battery and supports 100W rapid charging. Additionally, OnePlus includes a charger in the package.
iQOO Neo 10R (Rs 26,999)
The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits, the highest refresh rate on the list at 144 Hz, and 1.5K resolution. With a flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, up to 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage, the Neo 10R is a gadget that many budget-conscious gamers would love.
It has a 32 megapixel sensor on the front and a 50 megapixel primary and 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor on the rear. The phone is powered by a massive 6,400 mAh battery that has a charger included in the package and supports 80W rapid charging.
Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (Rs 30,999)
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, up to 512 GB of storage, and 12 GB of RAM power its 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1220 x 2712.
A triple camera configuration on the rear handles photography. It has two 50 megapixel sensors: a telephoto with a 2.5x optical zoom and a primary camera with OIS. With a 20 megapixel sensor at the front for taking selfies, this duo is supported by an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor. There is a charger included in the package, and the phone is powered by a massive 6200 mAh battery that supports quick 90W charging.