Vivo's V series is renowned for having two key USPs: excellent cameras and a gorgeous design. The Vivo V50e is the latest addition to Vivo's V series. It incorporates a few additional features in addition to the standard V series USPs. Additionally, the V50e, particularly the Sapphire Blue model, has a stunning, unconventional look that makes it stand out and give the impression that it is more expensive.

All about Vivo V50e

It is powered by the Dimensity 7300 microprocessor and features a tall 6.77-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a protective Diamond Shield Glass covering. It is still a competent mid-segment CPU despite being a touch outdated (it also powered the Vivo V40e). This comes with 128 GB of storage, 256 GB of storage, and 8 GB of RAM.

A 50 megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS and an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor make up the dual camera arrangement on the rear. The device's main feature, a 50 megapixel autofocus sensor on the front, handles video calls and selfies. The phone has a large 5,600 mAh battery that supports quick 90W charging (and includes a charger).