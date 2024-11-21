Is Tesla launching solar phone that requires no charging, no internet? Rumours spark curiosity

Tesla is rumored to be developing a smartphone that operates without internet or charging. It's said to work with SpaceX satellites and be solar-powered.

Elon Musk is rumored to be introducing a new smartphone that requires neither internet nor charging.

Tesla has not officially announced a smartphone. Rumors have circulated since 2021, but no phone has been released. The Tesla Pi is advertised with three unusual features.

Tesla Model Pi

The phone reportedly works directly with SpaceX satellites, and auto-charges via solar. Tesla already utilizes solar technology.

Tesla

The phone reportedly uses Starlink, provided by Musk's SpaceX, a high-speed satellite-based network. It's rumored to have Brain-Machine-Interface (BMI) chips.

Tesla's New Smartphone

The phone is rumored to have Martian technology and cost around $100.

