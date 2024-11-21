Is Tesla launching solar phone that requires no charging, no internet? Rumours spark curiosity

Tesla is rumored to be developing a smartphone that operates without internet or charging. It's said to work with SpaceX satellites and be solar-powered.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

Elon Musk is rumored to be introducing a new smartphone that requires neither internet nor charging.

article_image2

Tesla has not officially announced a smartphone. Rumors have circulated since 2021, but no phone has been released. The Tesla Pi is advertised with three unusual features.

article_image3

Tesla Model Pi

Rumors of the phone not needing internet, working directly with SpaceX satellites, and auto-charging via solar are unconfirmed. Tesla already utilizes solar technology.

article_image4

Tesla

The phone reportedly uses Starlink, provided by Musk's SpaceX, a high-speed satellite-based network. It's rumored to have Brain-Machine-Interface (BMI) chips.

article_image5

Tesla's New Smartphone

The phone is rumored to have Martian technology and cost around $100. No official announcements have been made.

