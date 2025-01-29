Hurry! Jio's 500GB data plan will be discontinued in 2 days– Recharge now to avail it

Jio's incredible long-term package with 200 days validity is ending in 2 days. This plan offers users a whopping 500GB of data.

Jio users, want 500GB data?

Reliance Jio, owned by Mukesh Ambani, recently introduced a new recharge plan under its Jio New Year offer. This plan is priced at ₹2025 and offers 500GB of data with 200 days validity. However, this offer is expiring soon. This prepaid recharge plan was introduced for a limited time.

Jio's Best Data Plan

Jio Recharge Plan 2025, When is the offer? Like every year, this time too, Reliance Jio introduced the New Year Welcome Offer 2025. But, this offer is only available till January 31. If you are looking for a long term plan, this could be an attractive option. We will give you detailed information about the benefits available in this plan.

Jio 200 Day Validity Plan

₹2025 Recharge Plan In this plan, prepaid customers will get unlimited 5G internet and unlimited calling benefits for 200 days. However, those with a 4G connection will get 2.5GB of data per day, which is a total of 500GB for the entire validity period. Customers will also get 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

Jio 2025 Data Plan Details

Vouchers and coupons worth up to ₹2,150 Apart from data and voice benefits, the Jio New Year Welcome Offer also offers various coupons. Customers are eligible to receive a ₹500 Ajio coupon, which can be used for a minimum shopping value of ₹2,500. At the same time, a voucher worth ₹150 will be available for Swiggy orders of ₹499 or more, and a discount of ₹1,500 will be available on flight bookings made on Easemytrip.com's mobile app and website. These coupons are available from the MyJio app, available on both Android and iOS.

Latest Videos