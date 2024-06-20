Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GOOD news for WhatsApp users! You wills soon be able to transfer chat to new phone without backup for FREE

    WhatsApp chat transfers are handy but the whole process requires you to first back them up on the cloud and then retrieve them on the new device. The messaging app wants to change that system and make it easier for people to transfer chats from an old device to a new one.

    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

    According to recent developments, WhatsApp may soon enable you to move conversations and other material to a different device by using QR codes. This eliminates the requirement for you to save or save your chats on your Drive account.

    So, how is WhatsApp going to use QR code to help you transfer chats between devices?

    According to information released by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will generate a new QR code for the current device that contains your chat and data history when you download the messaging programme and move to a new phone.

    To initiate the conversation transfer, the user must aim their WhatsApp to this QR code. With Android beta version 2.24.9.19, the functionality has been seen during development and should soon be made accessible to beta testers. People who don't want to pay for Google Drive will undoubtedly benefit from the new technique because WhatsApp backup storage now uses up cloud space.

    That being said, we are yet unsure of the exact workings of the conversation transmission via QR code. We are certain that you will require both devices to be linked to the same Wi-Fi network, but are they also required to be plugged in? Additionally, how long will it take for the chat to transmit using this new technique?

     

    More importantly, can you easily join up with WhatsApp on a new smartphone or will it detect it? When the beta version of the Android software with this functionality is released, which should happen in the coming weeks, these things should become more apparent.

     

