China's DeepSeek to enter YOUR home via TV, vacuum cleaner? Read on

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is creating a new revolution in China. AI models from the startup DeepSeek have entered home appliances. DeepSeek technology has been integrated into products such as TVs, refrigerators, and robot vacuum cleaners and is now available for sale. DeepSeek's Bold Move: DeepSeek, headquartered in Hangzhou, is developing large language models (LLMs). The models introduced by DeepSeek this year perform on par with Western AI organizations. However, DeepSeek's specialty is providing high performance at a low cost. Its founder, Liang Wenfeng, was praised by the Chinese government. Information has been released that the DeepSeek R2 model will be released soon.

DeepSeek in Homes: Leading companies such as Haier, Hisense, and TCL Electronics have integrated DeepSeek models into their products. Technology companies such as Huawei and Tencent have also announced that they are using DeepSeek models. Smart devices that already work with voice commands are on the market. However, DeepSeek models are capable of operating with greater accuracy. DeepSeek's Application: Liu Jingliang, an industry analyst from Beijing, explains DeepSeek's application. The semantic parsing capability of the DeepSeek-R1 model allows the robot vacuum cleaner to operate at a higher speed. The device can even understand complex commands such as "Gently polish the wooden floor in the master bedroom, but avoid the Legos." That is, it is possible to clean the house while leaving out specific areas.

Technological Development in China: China is advancing in the AI ​​sector, defying US technology controls. The growth of companies like DeepSeek shows China's technological strength. DeepSeek technology will bring big changes in home appliances in the future.

Global Impact: DeepSeek's growth has created a new twist in the global AI technology competition. It plays an important role in the technology competition between the US and China. DeepSeek technology will bring great changes in consumer goods in the world market.

