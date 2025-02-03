BSNL’s Rs 1499 prepaid plan: 336 days validity, UNLIMITED calls and 24GB data!

BSNL's Rs 1499 prepaid plan offers 336 days of validity. This plan also provides unlimited free voice calls and 24 GB of FUP (Fair Usage Policy) data. Of course, if you exhaust this FUP data, you can recharge through additional data vouchers.

BSNL: Unlimited calls for just Rs 4

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-owned Indian telecommunications operator, is offering extremely affordable rates to customers. This is because BSNL wants to regain its market share and is not yet using 4G service across India, so it cannot charge high fees.

While everyone is talking about the validity plans available in the market, it is important to pay attention to BSNL's Rs 1499 plan, as it is one of the best validity prepaid plans available in India. Of course, since it comes from BSNL, the network services are not on par with those of private telecom companies. Let's take a look at the Rs 1499 prepaid plan offered by BSNL.

BSNL Recharge Plan Details

Benefits of BSNL Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan in Detail BSNL's Rs 1499 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 336 days. This plan also provides unlimited free voice calls and 24 GB of FUP (Fair Usage Policy) data. If you exhaust this FUP data, you can recharge through additional data vouchers.

BSNL Annual Plan Options

Yes, not everyone wants to pay Rs 1499 for their mobile plan. So, there are more affordable options offered by BSNL. If you only want voice calling and SMS benefits, you can recharge two plans offered by BSNL.

BSNL Voice-Only Plans

The Rs 99 and Rs 439 prepaid plans offered by BSNL are voice-only vouchers. The Rs 99 plan comes with a validity of 17 days, while the Rs 439 plan comes with a validity of 90 days. Both these plans do not offer data benefits to customers.

In fact, with the Rs 99 plan, users do not get SMS benefits. However, if you want to send a port-out message to 1900, you can do so but standard SMS charges will apply.

