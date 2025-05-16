The OnePlus 13's India debut is approaching, and the business is expressing its enthusiasm with frequent product teases on social media. The OnePlus 13s is rumored to be a tiny flagship model that will fit between the OnePlus 13R and the OnePlus 13 flagship variant. Most sources indicate that the OnePlus 13s will include certain high-end features, such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

OnePlus 13s price leaked

According to the reports, the OnePlus 13s may retail for about Rs 50,000 when it launches in India, $649 in the US, and AED 2,100 in Dubai. We advise you to treat these rumors with caution because they are difficult to confirm. Nevertheless, the OnePlus 13s would have a strong chance of being well-liked in the market if it is released in India at a price of Rs 50,000 (at least for the base model).

OnePlus 13s expected features and specifications

The 6.32-inch display that the OnePlus 13s is expected to have makes it the perfect little device with strong specifications. In India, the OnePlus 13s will be available in black, pink, and even green at launch.

The OnePlus 13's flat shape and square-ish camera module indicate at a dual sensor system similar to the 13T, which should contain a telephoto lens, even though the company doesn't provide us with additional details about its specifications.

It will be interesting to see whether the OnePlus 13s receives an IP rating of any kind and has a battery that is larger than 6,000mAh and supports fast charging. It will surely launch with the Android 15-based OxygenOS version and probably some AI features baked into the device like the other OnePlus 13 series models. We should soon get more details about the OnePlus 13s launch date in India and other features.