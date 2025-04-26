Image Credit : Getty

Steps to Clean Your iPhone:

1. Power Off Your iPhone Always turn off your device and unplug it from any power source before cleaning.

2. Wipe the Exterior Gently wipe the front, back, and sides using a soft, lint-free cloth. Slightly dampen it with distilled water or 70% isopropyl alcohol for deeper cleaning.

3. Clean the Screen Use a microfiber cloth, lightly dampened with alcohol if needed. Avoid spraying directly on the screen.

4. Disinfect (Optional) You can use Apple-approved Clorox Disinfecting Wipes or similar, but avoid excess moisture and be gentle around ports and buttons.

5. Clean Ports & Speaker Grills Use a dry toothbrush or soft brush to gently remove debris. Avoid using anything sharp. You can also use a dry cotton swab for tighter areas.