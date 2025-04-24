- Home
- Technology
- Ask AI anything: We asked how to take a screenshot on MacBook; Here's what ChatGPT said
Ask AI anything: We asked how to take a screenshot on MacBook; Here's what ChatGPT said
Learn how to take screenshots on your MacBook with this quick guide. From capturing the entire screen to specific windows or portions, macOS offers simple shortcuts and tools for perfect shots.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Whether you're creating lessons, sharing a picture from a website, or archiving essential information, one of the most helpful tools on a MacBook is the ability to capture your screen. Fortunately, macOS provides a range of straightforward and adaptable snapshot options that enable you to quickly and effectively capture the precise information you want.
We asked ChatGPT an important question: “How to take a screenshot on a MacBook?" Here's what it said:
1. Capture the entire screen Command + Shift + 3
The screenshot will be saved to your desktop by default.
2. Capture a selected portion of the screen Command + Shift + 4
Your cursor will change to a crosshair. Click and drag to select the area you want to capture. Release the mouse or trackpad button to take the shot.
3. Capture a specific window Command + Shift + 4, then tap the Spacebar
The cursor will change to a camera icon. Click on the window you want to capture.
4. Open Screenshot Toolbar (macOS Mojave and later) Command + Shift + 5
This opens a toolbar that allows you to:
- Capture the entire screen
- Capture a selected window
- Capture a selected portion
- Record your screen (entire or portion)
5. Capture the Touch Bar (if your Mac has one) Command + Shift + 6
Taking screenshots on a MacBook is straightforward once you know the right shortcuts and tools. Whether you're snapping the whole screen, a specific window, or just a portion, macOS makes it easy to get the perfect shot.