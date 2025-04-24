Image Credit : our own

We asked ChatGPT an important question: “How to take a screenshot on a MacBook?" Here's what it said:

1. Capture the entire screen Command + Shift + 3

The screenshot will be saved to your desktop by default.

2. Capture a selected portion of the screen Command + Shift + 4

Your cursor will change to a crosshair. Click and drag to select the area you want to capture. Release the mouse or trackpad button to take the shot.