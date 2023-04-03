5 ways to make your iPhone battery last longer

It's becoming more crucial to keep the battery health of cellphones as more and more people depend on them for everyday tasks. Apple iPhones are no exception, and there are a number of techniques and strategies that can be used by users to maintain the battery life of their iPhones.

Since a mobile phone can't function without a full battery, its usefulness is roughly correlated to its battery life. But while most of us use protective covers to keep our phones safe, we don't seem to make as much of an effort to prolong the life of our phone batteries. How can we extend the life of our phone's charge as much as possible? Here are five actions you can take: Opt for only Apple chargers It's important to use the charger that came with your iPhone or a certified third-party charger. Using a cheap or uncertified charger can damage your battery and reduce its overall lifespan.

Turn off apps you don't need Turn off any features you don't definitely need in order to save on charge cycles and keep your iPhone's battery healthy. These may include power-hungry functions like Bluetooth, Location Settings, Background App Refresh, and Push Notifications, all of which can be found in the Settings app. Turn off location services GPS and other location-tracking tools significantly deplete the battery life of your phone. Therefore, to preserve the energy life of your phone, it is advised to disable the "location" option from the "Settings" menu. Other components like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth also drain your phone's charge more quickly. You can always disable all of these features to improve the energy life of your phone.