5 ways to make your iPhone battery last longer

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    It's becoming more crucial to keep the battery health of cellphones as more and more people depend on them for everyday tasks. Apple iPhones are no exception, and there are a number of techniques and strategies that can be used by users to maintain the battery life of their iPhones.

    Since a mobile phone can't function without a full battery, its usefulness is roughly correlated to its battery life. But while most of us use protective covers to keep our phones safe, we don't seem to make as much of an effort to prolong the life of our phone batteries.

    How can we extend the life of our phone's charge as much as possible? Here are five actions you can take:

    Opt for only Apple chargers

    It’s important to use the charger that came with your iPhone or a certified third-party charger. Using a cheap or uncertified charger can damage your battery and reduce its overall lifespan.

    Turn off apps you don't need

    Turn off any features you don't definitely need in order to save on charge cycles and keep your iPhone's battery healthy. These may include power-hungry functions like Bluetooth, Location Settings, Background App Refresh, and Push Notifications, all of which can be found in the Settings app.

    Turn off location services

    GPS and other location-tracking tools significantly deplete the battery life of your phone. Therefore, to preserve the energy life of your phone, it is advised to disable the "location" option from the "Settings" menu. Other components like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth also drain your phone's charge more quickly. You can always disable all of these features to improve the energy life of your phone.

    Opt for 'power saver' mode

    Utilizing the iPhone's low power option is one of the simplest methods to enhance battery life. In order to conserve battery life, this function slows down the phone's efficiency and turns off some features. When the charge level falls below 20%, users can activate low power mode. By heading to Settings > Battery, you can turn on reduced power option.

    Update to latest iOS version

    Another method to increase energy life is to update the iPhone's firmware frequently.  Bug patches and speed enhancements are frequently included in software upgrades, which can make the iPhone operate more effectively and consume less power. To guarantee optimal functionality, users should make sure to frequently update the software on their iPhone.

